Goldberg: "I Didn't Have The Appreciation For The Business That I Do Now"

Goldberg was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed wanting to be a positive role model for his son, Gage.

“I’ll be perfectly honest with you, my number one job right now is to be there as a role model for my son. I’m trying to continue the things that I have done in the past so that he sees how to go about obstacles. I’ve been thrown a number of obstacles in my way throughout my life, and in real time, I can show him how to deal with it.”

On his feud with Bobby Lashley:

“That’s one of the reasons why I came back. I didn’t have the appreciation for the business that I do now back in the day, and I wasn’t the giving individual nor was I a giving character. Your legacy is not necessarily predicated upon what everybody sees. It means a lot to me to be able to come back and do things like that. It’s my duty, my honor, and my privilege. As I said, I didn’t have the appreciation for it before but I do now. I love Bobby. I respect him to the nth degree. I greatly appreciate his trust in me to do what we did.”

On the possibility of his son wrestling in WWE in the future: