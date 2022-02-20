The results are as follows:

Serena Deeb Files Trademark On Nickname

Serena Deeb has filed a trademark on her nickname, "The Professor of Professional Wrestling" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Feb[...] Feb 20 - Serena Deeb has filed a trademark on her nickname, "The Professor of Professional Wrestling" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Feb[...]

List Of Producers For WWE (February 7th - February 11th)

The list of producers for WWE from February 7th through 11th have been reported by Fightful Select, which you can read below. - Abyss produced the [...] Feb 20 - The list of producers for WWE from February 7th through 11th have been reported by Fightful Select, which you can read below. - Abyss produced the [...]

Goldberg: "I Didn't Have The Appreciation For The Business That I Do Now"

Goldberg was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed wanting to be a positive role model for his son, Gage. &ldquo[...] Feb 20 - Goldberg was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed wanting to be a positive role model for his son, Gage. &ldquo[...]

NJPW New Year's Golden Series: Final Night Results (2/20/2022)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the the final night of its New Year's Golden Series tour on February 20th from Hokkai Kita Yell in Sapporo, Japan. The s[...] Feb 20 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held the the final night of its New Year's Golden Series tour on February 20th from Hokkai Kita Yell in Sapporo, Japan. The s[...]

NJPW STRONG (2/19/2022) Results

NJPW aired their most recent edition of STRONG on February 19th. The results are as follows: - Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) def.[...] Feb 20 - NJPW aired their most recent edition of STRONG on February 19th. The results are as follows: - Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) def.[...]

Brock Lesnar Recalls Shoving His Brother Through A China Cabinet

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar recalled how he would fight with his brothers growing up. "I was fighting as a kid. The l[...] Feb 20 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar recalled how he would fight with his brothers growing up. "I was fighting as a kid. The l[...]

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on Saturday to set up a huge Title vs. Title match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMa[...] Feb 20 - Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on Saturday to set up a huge Title vs. Title match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMa[...]

Tony Khan Discusses LGBTQ+ Representation In AEW, Plans To Expand

During a recent interview with Karissa Maxwell of Sporting News, Tony Khan discussed the diversity on the AEW roster, mentioning the company's st[...] Feb 20 - During a recent interview with Karissa Maxwell of Sporting News, Tony Khan discussed the diversity on the AEW roster, mentioning the company's st[...]

GCW Believe Me Event Results - February 19, 2022

Check out the from the recent Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) Believe Me event which took place on Saturday night, as per Wrestling-News.Net: - The Bris[...] Feb 20 - Check out the from the recent Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) Believe Me event which took place on Saturday night, as per Wrestling-News.Net: - The Bris[...]

Carlos Cabrera Has Joined AAA Announce Team Following WWE Release

Carlos Cabrera has joined the AAA announce team at the Rey de Reyes show on Saturday night. Cabrera was released from WWE recently after almost 30 ye[...] Feb 20 - Carlos Cabrera has joined the AAA announce team at the Rey de Reyes show on Saturday night. Cabrera was released from WWE recently after almost 30 ye[...]

Preview For Tonight’s GCW 'Don’t Tell Me What To Do' Event

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will host their "Don’t Tell Me What To Do" event tonight in Atlantic City, NJ at the Showboat. Check out the[...] Feb 20 - Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will host their "Don’t Tell Me What To Do" event tonight in Atlantic City, NJ at the Showboat. Check out the[...]

Wardlow Wants To Team Up With Released WWE Superstar

AEW’s Wardlow has revealed he would love to team with pro wrestling veteran Jeff Hardy, should the former WWE Superstar join All Elite Wrestling[...] Feb 20 - AEW’s Wardlow has revealed he would love to team with pro wrestling veteran Jeff Hardy, should the former WWE Superstar join All Elite Wrestling[...]

Cody Rhodes Spotted In Orlando This Weekend

A report from PWInsider reveals Cody Rhodes was in Orlando, FL on Saturday. Cody was believed to be there for a birthday party for AEW’s Shawn [...] Feb 20 - A report from PWInsider reveals Cody Rhodes was in Orlando, FL on Saturday. Cody was believed to be there for a birthday party for AEW’s Shawn [...]

The Undertaker Appears At Bad Bunny Concert In Dallas

WWE fans may be disappointed to hear The Undertaker making a surprise appearance at this past weekend's Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia were[...] Feb 20 - WWE fans may be disappointed to hear The Undertaker making a surprise appearance at this past weekend's Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia were[...]

Eddie Edwards With Shock Turn At IMPACT No Surrender PPV

Eddie Edwards appeared during tonight's IMPACT Wrestling. He joined Honor No more after he ran out toward the end of the match and teased helping out[...] Feb 19 - Eddie Edwards appeared during tonight's IMPACT Wrestling. He joined Honor No more after he ran out toward the end of the match and teased helping out[...]

Names Backstage At IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender, Sacrifice Announced

- PWInsider is reporting Dalton Castle was spotted backstage at the IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event. While some sources say he left t[...] Feb 19 - - PWInsider is reporting Dalton Castle was spotted backstage at the IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event. While some sources say he left t[...]

Booker T On Whether He Would Be Interested WWE Agent/Producer Role

During the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T was asked if he would have an interest in working as an agent or producer fo[...] Feb 19 - During the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T was asked if he would have an interest in working as an agent or producer fo[...]

Bobby Lashley Reportedly Set To Undergo Surgery, May Miss WrestleMania

The concussion angle to have Bobby Lashley taken out of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match today might have been done to cover for a real injur[...] Feb 19 - The concussion angle to have Bobby Lashley taken out of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match today might have been done to cover for a real injur[...]

IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender Results - February 19, 2022

IMPACT No Surrender 2022 results, courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The IMPACT No Surrender 2022 pay-per-view event kick[...] Feb 19 - IMPACT No Surrender 2022 results, courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The IMPACT No Surrender 2022 pay-per-view event kick[...]

Matt Hardy On AEW Having A Long Way To Catch Up To WWE

During the most recent Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW as competition to WWE was discussed by Matt Hardy who noted All Elite Wrestling has a long way [...] Feb 19 - During the most recent Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW as competition to WWE was discussed by Matt Hardy who noted All Elite Wrestling has a long way [...]

Has Goldberg Wrestled His Final Match?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg may be done in the ring. In a video published on his Instagram prior to today's Elimination Chamber premium live event, Go[...] Feb 19 - WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg may be done in the ring. In a video published on his Instagram prior to today's Elimination Chamber premium live event, Go[...]

More Saudi Arabia Shows May Be In The Cards For WWE

It is being reported by PWInsider that there are plans in the works for the WWE to hold a stadium show in the UK over Labor Day weekend, but the plans[...] Feb 19 - It is being reported by PWInsider that there are plans in the works for the WWE to hold a stadium show in the UK over Labor Day weekend, but the plans[...]

JBL: "Right When I Figured The Business Out, My Body Gave Out On Me."

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about his wish that he had gotten the WWE Championship earlier in his career. "Yeah, I wish I&[...] Feb 19 - During an interview with Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about his wish that he had gotten the WWE Championship earlier in his career. "Yeah, I wish I&[...]

List Of Producers For WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

PWInsider has reported the list of producers for today's WWE Elimination Chamber event. Michael Hayes was the producer for Roman Reigns vs. Goldber[...] Feb 19 - PWInsider has reported the list of producers for today's WWE Elimination Chamber event. Michael Hayes was the producer for Roman Reigns vs. Goldber[...]