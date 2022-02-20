WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
NJPW STRONG (2/19/2022) Results
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 20, 2022
NJPW aired their most recent edition of STRONG on February 19th.
The results are as follows:
- Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) def. Kevin Knight & The DKC
- Fred Rosser def. Gabriel Kidd
- Jay White def. Jay Lethal
