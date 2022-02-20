Wardlow Wants To Team Up With Released WWE Superstar

AEW’s Wardlow has revealed he would love to team with pro wrestling veteran Jeff Hardy, should the former WWE Superstar join All Elite Wrestling.

Hardy was released from WWE last December after refusing to enter rehab following an incident during a WWE Live event in Edinburg, Texas.

Hardy has since been told he had no drugs in his system that night and WWE has attempted to re-hire him and offered him a WWE Hall Of Fame spot, which he turned down.

It is now believed Jeff will be joining AEW, here is what Warlow said on the Battleground podcast:

“Just sharing a locker room with Jeff Hardy would mean the world to me. To be involved in any type of match with him would be amazing. I personally would rather team with Matt and Jeff to take on three others, rather than wrestle Jeff myself.”

Jeff Hardy’s non-compete clause with WWE is set to expire on March 9, 2022.