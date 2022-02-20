Wardlow Wants To Team Up With Released WWE Superstar
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2022
Hardy was released from WWE last December after refusing to enter rehab following an incident during a WWE Live event in Edinburg, Texas.
Hardy has since been told he had no drugs in his system that night and WWE has attempted to re-hire him and offered him a WWE Hall Of Fame spot, which he turned down.
It is now believed Jeff will be joining AEW, here is what Warlow said on
the Battleground podcast:
“Just sharing a locker room with Jeff Hardy would mean the world to me. To be involved in any type of match with him would be amazing. I personally would rather team with Matt and Jeff to take on three others, rather than wrestle Jeff myself.”
Jeff Hardy’s non-compete clause with WWE is set to expire on March 9, 2022.
