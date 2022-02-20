The Undertaker Appears At Bad Bunny Concert In Dallas

WWE fans may be disappointed to hear The Undertaker making a surprise appearance at this past weekend's Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia were nixed, however, he more than made up for it back home in the U.S.

Taker appeared during a Bad Bunny concert in Dallas Texas.

Taker was there as the "American Bad Ass" version of himself riding out on a motorcycle with Kid Rock’s "American Bad Ass" theme playing in the background, a total throwback to the early '00s.

Bad Bunny is a good friend of WWE and many of the Superstars following his recent appearances which went down as one of the best cross-over involvement from a musician to pro wrestling in a long time.