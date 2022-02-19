Names Backstage At IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender, Sacrifice Announced

- PWInsider is reporting Dalton Castle was spotted backstage at the IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event. While some sources say he left the arena prior to the show, he was definitely there at one point.

Luke Hawx, who runs Wildkat Wrestling in New Orleans, was backstage visiting at the show.

- The company announced their next event for IMPACT Plus which will be “Sacrifice” taking place on March 5, 2022.