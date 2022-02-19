WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Booker T On Whether He Would Be Interested WWE Agent/Producer Role
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 19, 2022
During the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T was asked if he would have an interest in working as an agent or producer for WWE.
“I would never, ever, be an agent or a producer. For me, that job is something that I would have to have a whole lot of freedom to be able to actually do it the way I wanted to do it, and for me, producing young talent is a passion,” Booker said.
“I try to give these guys enough rope to go out there and either be successful or hang themselves, one of the two.”
“But having that job in WWE, honestly, it’s a lot of micromanaging. It’s a lot of moving parts as far as that machine goes. It is sports entertainment.”
“I mean, that is true when you talk about WWE. You hear about for instance, AEW and their writing staff, and then you hear about WWE and their writing staff, and one is pretty much a school project, and one is like being in Hollywood. Seriously. I’m not putting anything down, maybe less is more, but in WWE, it is a production, and everybody has to know what everybody is doing. And for me, man, that would get crazy.”
