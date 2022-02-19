Bobby Lashley Reportedly Set To Undergo Surgery, May Miss WrestleMania

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“I have under good authority that Lashley is shoot hurt and has been hurt since the Rumble match. If you’ve noticed, he hasn’t worked any Raw’s. He hasn’t really defended his title. He was shoot hurt at the Lesnar match at the Rumble. From what I’m told, it’s for at least 4 months. Shoulder surgery. I’m hearing that he might not even make it to Mania.”

A former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide reported on The Ringer Wrestling Show that Lashley is set to undergo shoulder surgery which will remove him from in-ring action for up to four months, and might not even make WrestleMania 38.

The concussion angle to have Bobby Lashley taken out of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match today might have been done to cover for a real injury.

