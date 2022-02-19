Matt Hardy On AEW Having A Long Way To Catch Up To WWE

“I could compare to a TNA when I was there doing the Broken Matt stuff. A place where, you know, you really have a lot of input with what you’re doing, or even the Ring of Honor runs I had as well. Like I would kind of be given a general idea and I would kind of fill in the details and that’s kind of how Tony Khan does it. He lets the guys paint their own pictures, make their own music. He has a presentation of like a story ‘this is what I’m thinking about for the story, you fill in the blanks.’ Where I feel like WWE has gone a little too specific where they want to tell every single part of this story but sometimes the person is performing a persona and it’s not really true to them. They don’t feel comfortable doing it, sometimes it shows. I feel it comes across the television screen.”

“AEW, obviously, we have a long ways to go before we catch up to the global enterprise that is WWE. There are no doubts about that, I mean, they’re huge. They just made their biggest profit ever, over one billion dollars. So I think AEW is just offering an alternative and we’re taking a different approach. The way we present wrestling and how it really has a diehard audience, and I think that’s something that in the big scheme of things is going to be good for WWE, Vince McMahon, and company. Because it’s going to force them to freshen up their product and do new things as well.”

During the most recent Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW as competition to WWE was discussed by Matt Hardy who noted All Elite Wrestling has a long way to go to catch up to WWE.

Eddie Edwards With Shock Turn At IMPACT No Surrender PPV

Eddie Edwards appeared during tonight's IMPACT Wrestling. He joined Honor No more after he ran out toward the end of the match and teased helping out IMPACT but attacked Rhino. Honor No More (Matt T[...] Feb 19 - Eddie Edwards appeared during tonight's IMPACT Wrestling. He joined Honor No more after he ran out toward the end of the match and teased helping out IMPACT but attacked Rhino. Honor No More (Matt T[...]

Names Backstage At IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender, Sacrifice Announced

- PWInsider is reporting Dalton Castle was spotted backstage at the IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event. While some sources say he left the arena prior to the show, he was definitely ther[...] Feb 19 - - PWInsider is reporting Dalton Castle was spotted backstage at the IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event. While some sources say he left the arena prior to the show, he was definitely ther[...]

Booker T On Whether He Would Be Interested WWE Agent/Producer Role

During the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T was asked if he would have an interest in working as an agent or producer for WWE. “I would never, ever, be an agent [...] Feb 19 - During the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T was asked if he would have an interest in working as an agent or producer for WWE. “I would never, ever, be an agent [...]

Bobby Lashley Reportedly Set To Undergo Surgery, May Miss WrestleMania

The concussion angle to have Bobby Lashley taken out of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match today might have been done to cover for a real injury. A former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide r[...] Feb 19 - The concussion angle to have Bobby Lashley taken out of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match today might have been done to cover for a real injury. A former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide r[...]

IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender Results - February 19, 2022

IMPACT No Surrender 2022 results, courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The IMPACT No Surrender 2022 pay-per-view event kicks off from the John A Alario Event Center in Westw[...] Feb 19 - IMPACT No Surrender 2022 results, courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The IMPACT No Surrender 2022 pay-per-view event kicks off from the John A Alario Event Center in Westw[...]

Matt Hardy On AEW Having A Long Way To Catch Up To WWE

Has Goldberg Wrestled His Final Match?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg may be done in the ring. In a video published on his Instagram prior to today's Elimination Chamber premium live event, Goldberg said his match with Roman Reigns could be h[...] Feb 19 - WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg may be done in the ring. In a video published on his Instagram prior to today's Elimination Chamber premium live event, Goldberg said his match with Roman Reigns could be h[...]

More Saudi Arabia Shows May Be In The Cards For WWE

It is being reported by PWInsider that there are plans in the works for the WWE to hold a stadium show in the UK over Labor Day weekend, but the plans aren't full ironed out yet. The report also stat[...] Feb 19 - It is being reported by PWInsider that there are plans in the works for the WWE to hold a stadium show in the UK over Labor Day weekend, but the plans aren't full ironed out yet. The report also stat[...]

JBL: "Right When I Figured The Business Out, My Body Gave Out On Me."

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about his wish that he had gotten the WWE Championship earlier in his career. "Yeah, I wish I’d have got the Championship run younger. You[...] Feb 19 - During an interview with Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about his wish that he had gotten the WWE Championship earlier in his career. "Yeah, I wish I’d have got the Championship run younger. You[...]

List Of Producers For WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

PWInsider has reported the list of producers for today's WWE Elimination Chamber event. Michael Hayes was the producer for Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg. Adam Pearce was the producer for The Miz vs. R[...] Feb 19 - PWInsider has reported the list of producers for today's WWE Elimination Chamber event. Michael Hayes was the producer for Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg. Adam Pearce was the producer for The Miz vs. R[...]

AJ Styles Believes Omos Could Be One Of The Greatest Superstars Ever

AJ Styles was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he touched on his partnership with Omos. “I thought, ‘here is an opportunity for me to help this young monster dev[...] Feb 19 - AJ Styles was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he touched on his partnership with Omos. “I thought, ‘here is an opportunity for me to help this young monster dev[...]

Shane "Swerve" Strickland Says He Lost His Interest In WWE After B-Fab Got Released

Shane "Swerve" Strickland was recently a guest on The Wrestling Classic, where he spoke about WWE not knowing what to do with Hit Row. “So they didn’t even tell us that. It just happene[...] Feb 19 - Shane "Swerve" Strickland was recently a guest on The Wrestling Classic, where he spoke about WWE not knowing what to do with Hit Row. “So they didn’t even tell us that. It just happene[...]

Brock Lesnar Wins WWE Championship in the Elimination Chamber

In the main event of today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar recaptured the WWE Championship. As a result of his win, he will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Cha[...] Feb 19 - In the main event of today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar recaptured the WWE Championship. As a result of his win, he will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Cha[...]

Becky Lynch Defeats Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber to Retain Raw Women's Title

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against WWE Hall of Famer Lita at today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. TWIST OF FATE ✅MOONSAULT ✅KI[...] Feb 19 - WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against WWE Hall of Famer Lita at today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. TWIST OF FATE ✅MOONSAULT ✅KI[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats "Madcap" Moss in Falls Count Anywhere Match at WWE Elimination Chamber

"The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick "Madcap" Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. THROUGH THE BARRICADE GOES @DMcI[...] Feb 19 - "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick "Madcap" Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. THROUGH THE BARRICADE GOES @DMcI[...]

Roman Reigns Gives Interview Backstage After Defeating Bill Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber

After successfully defending the Universal Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Roman Reigns was approached for an interview backstag[...] Feb 19 - After successfully defending the Universal Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Roman Reigns was approached for an interview backstag[...]

Ronda Rousey & Naomi Defeat Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville at WWE Elimination Chamber

At today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, the team of Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. One arm's enough for @RondaRousey to make a 🔥🔥[...] Feb 19 - At today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, the team of Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. One arm's enough for @RondaRousey to make a 🔥🔥[...]

Bianca Belair Wins Women's Elimination Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber PPV

At today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, earning a Raw Women's Championship Match at[...] Feb 19 - At today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, earning a Raw Women's Championship Match at[...]

Roman Reigns Defeats Bill Goldberg to Retain Universal Title at Elimination Chamber

In the opening bout of today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to retain the Universal Title. Just when [...] Feb 19 - In the opening bout of today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to retain the Universal Title. Just when [...]

WATCH: NWA USA S1E7 | Chris Adonis vs Fable Jake! Kamille & Thom Latimer At The Podium! A Huge 4 Way Match!

The following comes from the National Wrestling Alliance's official YouTube channel: This week on NWA USA, the NWA National Heavyweight Champion Chris Adonis takes on Fable Jake in a non-title matc[...] Feb 19 - The following comes from the National Wrestling Alliance's official YouTube channel: This week on NWA USA, the NWA National Heavyweight Champion Chris Adonis takes on Fable Jake in a non-title matc[...]

WATCH: WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff: Feb. 19, 2022

The following is the kickoff show for today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view: [...] Feb 19 - The following is the kickoff show for today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view: [...]

NJPW New Year's Golden Series Results (Feb. 19, 2022)

The following are the results of today's New Japan Pro Wrestling New Year's Golden Series event, courtesy of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: 1. DOUKI and TAKA Michinoku ([...] Feb 19 - The following are the results of today's New Japan Pro Wrestling New Year's Golden Series event, courtesy of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: 1. DOUKI and TAKA Michinoku ([...]

The Undertaker Tweets About His Upcoming WWE Hall of Fame Induction

2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductee The Undertaker posted the following on Twitter: Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this&[...] Feb 19 - 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductee The Undertaker posted the following on Twitter: Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this&[...]

WATCH: NWA Powerrr S7E8 | Team War Finals! Matt Cardona v Victor Benjamin! The British Invasion In Action!

The following is the most recent edition of the National Wrestling Alliance's Powerrr program, courtesy of the official NWA YouTube channel. Here is the description of the video from NWA's [...] Feb 19 - The following is the most recent edition of the National Wrestling Alliance's Powerrr program, courtesy of the official NWA YouTube channel. Here is the description of the video from NWA's [...]