Has Goldberg Wrestled His Final Match?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg may be done in the ring.

In a video published on his Instagram prior to today's Elimination Chamber premium live event, Goldberg said his match with Roman Reigns could be his "final mission" in the world of pro wrestling.

“Possibly my final mission in the wrestling world. As you can tell I’m quite weary from the long flight as I stated that we are in Riyadh when in fact we are in Jeddah. Kind of a bittersweet trip as it may be my last here as a performer. Hopefully my hard work pays off leaving Roman helpless in the middle of the ring as I walk out with his #universalchampionship Whatever happens he’s going to know that getting in the ring with me was a bad decision on his part. That is all. Thank you everyone 🙏🏻 #whoslast #spearvsspear #jackhammer #warriortilidie”

Despite his words, it's worth noting his match in Saudi Arabia was his last under his current contract and might be in reference to that, although one wonders at 55 how many more matches Goldberg has left in him.