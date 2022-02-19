More Saudi Arabia Shows May Be In The Cards For WWE

It is being reported by PWInsider that there are plans in the works for the WWE to hold a stadium show in the UK over Labor Day weekend, but the plans aren't full ironed out yet.

The report also states that WWE will likely return to Saudi Arabia in the fall, around mid-October or November.

As for stars who just worked the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, the report currently states that those men and women are at the airport preparing to fly back to the United States. Some of the backstage crew members are staying behind to breakdown the sets and ring, and will fly back in the middle of the week.

Several of those within WWE were said to be amazed at how far WWE has come in presenting women to the Saudi Arabia audience, due to the women's gimmicks becoming more of the attire while still respecting laws of covering up your body.