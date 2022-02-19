JBL: "Right When I Figured The Business Out, My Body Gave Out On Me."

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke about his wish that he had gotten the WWE Championship earlier in his career.

"Yeah, I wish I’d have got the Championship run younger. You know, I don’t want to cut my APA time off. But, you know, I wasn’t ready when I came into the WWE for a big-time run. I thought I was, but I was overwhelmed by the system and, you know because you’re a champion in different places and you’ve been successful in places you’ve been you think you can go up to the big stage and you’re automatically going to be a champion and be successful."

JBL spoke about his body giving out on him as he got older.

"It doesn’t work that way. You know, it’s still a progression, you know, very rarely do guys who are great college athletes go into the pros and automatically right away become as good as they are comparatively in the pros, as they were in college. And I had that run and right when I kind of figured the business out, my body gave out on me, and that’s the only regret I have."

