AJ Styles Believes Omos Could Be One Of The Greatest Superstars Ever
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 19, 2022
AJ Styles was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he touched on his partnership with Omos.
“I thought, ‘here is an opportunity for me to help this young monster develop and be someone unbelievable one day. It was exciting at first when we were tag champs, but then there was a lot of times where we were spinning our wheels based on what we were given and the parameters in which we could do it. It did make it difficult.”
Styles continued.
“It was a good time to end it. He needs to be able to learn to do it himself and there is only so much you can explain to someone. Until you’re doing it yourself and you’re learning as you go, it’s guys like Kurt Angle who are able to learn so quickly because they were in the ring with so many other great athletes that they develop so quickly.”
Styles had some high praise for Omos as well.
“He could be one of the greatest superstars ever. He could be just like Andre The Giant. He’s bigger than Andre, I think, I could be wrong, I never met Andre. He’s a massive human being. To have him stand in front of you, you have to see it to believe it. He’s not a goofy giant. He’s a very smart individual. I think he’s more than capable of doing it himself instead of having a mouthpiece, he doesn’t need that. Time will tell. Some people can handle it, some people can’t. You can only do so much for someone and then they have to take control of their own career.”