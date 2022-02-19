Shane "Swerve" Strickland Says He Lost His Interest In WWE After B-Fab Got Released

“Truth be told, after Briana [Brandy] got let go, it kind of, for me, I kind of lost the interest anyway. I’m a person that’s 100 percent go or not so they’re not 100 percent behind me, it’s like, okay, I can’t be 100 percent behind this project. So it’s cool. Y’all gonna do — WWE is gonna WWE. They’re gonna do what they do, they have what they want and they’re happy with what they got. I’m not necessarily happy with what I’m noticing with the product change but they’re happy with it. It’s their money, it’s their product, it’s their investors so, give them what they wanna give them and if I don’t fit in that, cool. I’ll go do some other sh*t anyway because honestly, the schedule moved too slow for me. I’m on a busy schedule, I’m like flying here to here. I’m not gonna be home for like 12 days, I’m in the studio with — working on music with one of Kanye [West’s] producers, so, like I said, y’all move too slow. I need to move, so, and like, it’s good to be on my own with this kind of stuff too.”

“So they didn’t even tell us that. It just happened and then so, I guess like us asking about, inquiring about what was going on was like an issue for them in the office so we were like, ‘Oh wow.’ So that was one of the things. Just, I feel like they got frustrated with the group because they wanted — you had The New Day, you had Hurt Business and all that so, it was just they didn’t know what to do with us and they ended up just letting us go.”

Shane "Swerve" Strickland was recently a guest on The Wrestling Classic, where he spoke about WWE not knowing what to do with Hit Row.

