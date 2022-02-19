Roman Reigns Gives Interview Backstage After Defeating Bill Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

After successfully defending the Universal Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Roman Reigns was approached for an interview backstage. Reigns briefly addressed his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania:

Becky Lynch Defeats Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber to Retain Raw Women's Title

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against WWE Hall of Famer Lita at today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-p[...] Feb 19 - WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against WWE Hall of Famer Lita at today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-p[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats "Madcap" Moss in Falls Count Anywhere Match at WWE Elimination Chamber

"The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick "Madcap" Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-p[...] Feb 19 - "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick "Madcap" Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-p[...]

Ronda Rousey & Naomi Defeat Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville at WWE Elimination Chamber

At today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, the team of Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. One[...] Feb 19 - At today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, the team of Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. One[...]

Bianca Belair Wins Women's Elimination Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber PPV

At today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber [...] Feb 19 - At today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber [...]

Roman Reigns Defeats Bill Goldberg to Retain Universal Title at Elimination Chamber

In the opening bout of today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Gol[...] Feb 19 - In the opening bout of today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Gol[...]

WATCH: NWA USA S1E7 | Chris Adonis vs Fable Jake! Kamille & Thom Latimer At The Podium! A Huge 4 Way Match!

The following comes from the National Wrestling Alliance's official YouTube channel: This week on NWA USA, the NWA National Heavyweight Champion Ch[...] Feb 19 - The following comes from the National Wrestling Alliance's official YouTube channel: This week on NWA USA, the NWA National Heavyweight Champion Ch[...]

WATCH: WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff: Feb. 19, 2022

The following is the kickoff show for today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view: [...] Feb 19 - The following is the kickoff show for today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view: [...]

NJPW New Year's Golden Series Results (Feb. 19, 2022)

The following are the results of today's New Japan Pro Wrestling New Year's Golden Series event, courtesy of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Obs[...] Feb 19 - The following are the results of today's New Japan Pro Wrestling New Year's Golden Series event, courtesy of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Obs[...]

The Undertaker Tweets About His Upcoming WWE Hall of Fame Induction

2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductee The Undertaker posted the following on Twitter: Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone[...] Feb 19 - 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductee The Undertaker posted the following on Twitter: Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone[...]

WATCH: NWA Powerrr S7E8 | Team War Finals! Matt Cardona v Victor Benjamin! The British Invasion In Action!

The following is the most recent edition of the National Wrestling Alliance's Powerrr program, courtesy of the official NWA YouTube channel.[...] Feb 19 - The following is the most recent edition of the National Wrestling Alliance's Powerrr program, courtesy of the official NWA YouTube channel.[...]

Sammy Guevara to Defend TNT Title Against Andrade El Idolo Next Friday on AEW Rampage

AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will be putting his title on the line against former WWE United States Champion and former NXT Champion Andrade El Idol[...] Feb 19 - AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will be putting his title on the line against former WWE United States Champion and former NXT Champion Andrade El Idol[...]

TBS Championship Match Announced for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

On last night's episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be defending her title against The Bunny on Wednesda[...] Feb 19 - On last night's episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be defending her title against The Bunny on Wednesda[...]

Full Match Card for Today's WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View Event

The following matches are currently scheduled for today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Universal Champions[...] Feb 19 - The following matches are currently scheduled for today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Universal Champions[...]

AEW Revolution Card Takes Shape As Two Title Matches Officially Announced On Rampage

It was AEW Rampage tonight and AEW took the opportunity to name some more matches for Revolution. Here is the card as we know it so far. Face of the [...] Feb 18 - It was AEW Rampage tonight and AEW took the opportunity to name some more matches for Revolution. Here is the card as we know it so far. Face of the [...]

AEW Rampage Results (February 18 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's AEW Rampage Day and it's an early start this week thanks to some American sport or other. I believe it's B[...] Feb 18 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's AEW Rampage Day and it's an early start this week thanks to some American sport or other. I believe it's B[...]

Possible MAJOR Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38

A major spoiler ahead of this week's WWE Elimination Chamber has been revealed. Brock Lesnar is believed to be winning back the WWE Championship insi[...] Feb 18 - A major spoiler ahead of this week's WWE Elimination Chamber has been revealed. Brock Lesnar is believed to be winning back the WWE Championship insi[...]

Tony Khan Is Working On Something "Massive" For AEW

During the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan told the show he is working on something "massive" and is hoping to announce it very soon[...] Feb 18 - During the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan told the show he is working on something "massive" and is hoping to announce it very soon[...]

WWE Changed Their Minds On Angel Garza Ripping His Pants Off

WWE SmackDown Superstar Angel Garza has a popular spot to his gimmick where he rips off his tearaway pants during his match however in this week&rsquo[...] Feb 18 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Angel Garza has a popular spot to his gimmick where he rips off his tearaway pants during his match however in this week&rsquo[...]

Update On Why Keith Lee Wasn't Backstage At This Week's AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee joined AEW on the February 9 edition of Dynamite where he defeated Isiah Kassidy in the Face of the Revolution qualifyi[...] Feb 18 - Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee joined AEW on the February 9 edition of Dynamite where he defeated Isiah Kassidy in the Face of the Revolution qualifyi[...]

Peacock Working On Documentary On Teddy Hart

Peacock is reportedly working on an in-depth documentary on Teddy Hart. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE is aware of t[...] Feb 18 - Peacock is reportedly working on an in-depth documentary on Teddy Hart. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE is aware of t[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Finished With Company

Rachael Ellering has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling, according to Fightful Select. Ellering has been with the promotion since April 2021 and he[...] Feb 18 - Rachael Ellering has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling, according to Fightful Select. Ellering has been with the promotion since April 2021 and he[...]

Shane "Swerve" Strickland Details WWE Release

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Shane "Swerve" Strickland spoke about his WWE release back in November. "After B-Fab got let go, nothin[...] Feb 18 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Shane "Swerve" Strickland spoke about his WWE release back in November. "After B-Fab got let go, nothin[...]

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Welcome Their Baby Into The World

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have officially revealed on Twitter that their son, Quill, was born on Thursday, February 17. The baby's name comes [...] Feb 18 - Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have officially revealed on Twitter that their son, Quill, was born on Thursday, February 17. The baby's name comes [...]