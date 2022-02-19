WATCH: NWA USA S1E7 | Chris Adonis vs Fable Jake! Kamille & Thom Latimer At The Podium! A Huge 4 Way Match!

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
This week on NWA USA, the NWA National Heavyweight Champion Chris Adonis takes on Fable Jake in a non-title match! Also in action we have CW Anderson, Sal Rinauro, J Spade, and "That Dude" Jamie Stanley in a four way match! Plus, we'll be hearing from NWA World Women's Champion Kamille and Thom Latimer at the podium!
AEW Rampage Results (February 18 2022) It's Friday, you know what that means! It's AEW Rampage Day and it's an early start this week thanks to some American sport or other. I believe it's Basketball but I digress. 3 hours earlier but just [...]
Peacock Working On Documentary On Teddy Hart Peacock is reportedly working on an in-depth documentary on Teddy Hart. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE is aware of the production and has warned people against partic[...]
IMPACT Wrestling Star Finished With Company Rachael Ellering has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling, according to Fightful Select. Ellering has been with the promotion since April 2021 and her departure has been known about internally for a [...]
Shane "Swerve" Strickland Details WWE Release During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Shane "Swerve" Strickland spoke about his WWE release back in November. "After B-Fab got let go, nothing surprised me. At that point, it was like I wasn'[...]
Feb 18 - Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have officially revealed on Twitter that their son, Quill, was born on Thursday, February 17. The baby's name comes from the name of Star-Lord, Peter Quill. Welcom[...]
Feb 18 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, where he was asked about Brandi and Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. “I put out statements that were from the heart and really positive and I[...]
Gangrel Is Coming To MLW SuperFight MLW has sent out the following announcement: Gangrel rises once again, debuts against Gnarls Garvin at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE The vampire warrior rises [...]
Shane "Swerve" Strickland Returns To GCW In April GCW has announced that Shane "Swerve" Strickland will return on April 9th and 10th. His opponents have yet to be announced. *BREAKING*SHANE STRICKLAND returns to GCW on April 9th and 10th in Los A[...]
