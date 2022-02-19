WATCH: NWA USA S1E7 | Chris Adonis vs Fable Jake! Kamille & Thom Latimer At The Podium! A Huge 4 Way Match!

This week on NWA USA, the NWA National Heavyweight Champion Chris Adonis takes on Fable Jake in a non-title match! Also in action we have CW Anderson, Sal Rinauro, J Spade, and "That Dude" Jamie Stanley in a four way match! Plus, we'll be hearing from NWA World Women's Champion Kamille and Thom Latimer at the podium!

The following comes from the National Wrestling Alliance's official YouTube channel :

» More News From This Feed

Roman Reigns Gives Interview Backstage After Defeating Bill Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber

After successfully defending the Universal Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Roman Reigns was approached for an interview backstag[...] Feb 19 - After successfully defending the Universal Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Roman Reigns was approached for an interview backstag[...]

Ronda Rousey & Naomi Defeat Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville at WWE Elimination Chamber

At today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, the team of Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. One arm's enough for @RondaRousey to make a 🔥🔥[...] Feb 19 - At today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, the team of Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. One arm's enough for @RondaRousey to make a 🔥🔥[...]

Bianca Belair Wins Women's Elimination Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber PPV

At today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, earning a Raw Women's Championship Match at[...] Feb 19 - At today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, earning a Raw Women's Championship Match at[...]

Roman Reigns Defeats Bill Goldberg to Retain Universal Title at Elimination Chamber

In the opening bout of today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to retain the Universal Title. Just when [...] Feb 19 - In the opening bout of today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to retain the Universal Title. Just when [...]

WATCH: NWA USA S1E7 | Chris Adonis vs Fable Jake! Kamille & Thom Latimer At The Podium! A Huge 4 Way Match!

The following comes from the National Wrestling Alliance's official YouTube channel: This week on NWA USA, the NWA National Heavyweight Champion Chris Adonis takes on Fable Jake in a non-title matc[...] Feb 19 - The following comes from the National Wrestling Alliance's official YouTube channel: This week on NWA USA, the NWA National Heavyweight Champion Chris Adonis takes on Fable Jake in a non-title matc[...]

WATCH: WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff: Feb. 19, 2022

The following is the kickoff show for today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view: [...] Feb 19 - The following is the kickoff show for today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view: [...]

NJPW New Year's Golden Series Results (Feb. 19, 2022)

The following are the results of today's New Japan Pro Wrestling New Year's Golden Series event, courtesy of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: 1. DOUKI and TAKA Michinoku ([...] Feb 19 - The following are the results of today's New Japan Pro Wrestling New Year's Golden Series event, courtesy of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: 1. DOUKI and TAKA Michinoku ([...]

The Undertaker Tweets About His Upcoming WWE Hall of Fame Induction

2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductee The Undertaker posted the following on Twitter: Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this&[...] Feb 19 - 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductee The Undertaker posted the following on Twitter: Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this&[...]

WATCH: NWA Powerrr S7E8 | Team War Finals! Matt Cardona v Victor Benjamin! The British Invasion In Action!

The following is the most recent edition of the National Wrestling Alliance's Powerrr program, courtesy of the official NWA YouTube channel. Here is the description of the video from NWA's [...] Feb 19 - The following is the most recent edition of the National Wrestling Alliance's Powerrr program, courtesy of the official NWA YouTube channel. Here is the description of the video from NWA's [...]

Sammy Guevara to Defend TNT Title Against Andrade El Idolo Next Friday on AEW Rampage

AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will be putting his title on the line against former WWE United States Champion and former NXT Champion Andrade El Idolo on next Friday's episode of AEW Rampage. .@sa[...] Feb 19 - AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will be putting his title on the line against former WWE United States Champion and former NXT Champion Andrade El Idolo on next Friday's episode of AEW Rampage. .@sa[...]

TBS Championship Match Announced for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

On last night's episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be defending her title against The Bunny on Wednesday's edition of Dynamite. It’s all ab[...] Feb 19 - On last night's episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be defending her title against The Bunny on Wednesday's edition of Dynamite. It’s all ab[...]

Full Match Card for Today's WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View Event

The following matches are currently scheduled for today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Universal Championship MatchRoman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg [...] Feb 19 - The following matches are currently scheduled for today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Universal Championship MatchRoman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg [...]

AEW Revolution Card Takes Shape As Two Title Matches Officially Announced On Rampage

It was AEW Rampage tonight and AEW took the opportunity to name some more matches for Revolution. Here is the card as we know it so far. Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs Wardlow vs [...] Feb 18 - It was AEW Rampage tonight and AEW took the opportunity to name some more matches for Revolution. Here is the card as we know it so far. Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs Wardlow vs [...]

AEW Rampage Results (February 18 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's AEW Rampage Day and it's an early start this week thanks to some American sport or other. I believe it's Basketball but I digress. 3 hours earlier but just [...] Feb 18 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's AEW Rampage Day and it's an early start this week thanks to some American sport or other. I believe it's Basketball but I digress. 3 hours earlier but just [...]

Possible MAJOR Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38

A major spoiler ahead of this week's WWE Elimination Chamber has been revealed. Brock Lesnar is believed to be winning back the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber structure which will se[...] Feb 18 - A major spoiler ahead of this week's WWE Elimination Chamber has been revealed. Brock Lesnar is believed to be winning back the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber structure which will se[...]

Tony Khan Is Working On Something "Massive" For AEW

During the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan told the show he is working on something "massive" and is hoping to announce it very soon. "There will be a lot of news in the w[...] Feb 18 - During the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan told the show he is working on something "massive" and is hoping to announce it very soon. "There will be a lot of news in the w[...]

WWE Changed Their Minds On Angel Garza Ripping His Pants Off

WWE SmackDown Superstar Angel Garza has a popular spot to his gimmick where he rips off his tearaway pants during his match however in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer rev[...] Feb 18 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Angel Garza has a popular spot to his gimmick where he rips off his tearaway pants during his match however in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer rev[...]

Update On Why Keith Lee Wasn't Backstage At This Week's AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee joined AEW on the February 9 edition of Dynamite where he defeated Isiah Kassidy in the Face of the Revolution qualifying match. Lee was however absent from this week's[...] Feb 18 - Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee joined AEW on the February 9 edition of Dynamite where he defeated Isiah Kassidy in the Face of the Revolution qualifying match. Lee was however absent from this week's[...]

Peacock Working On Documentary On Teddy Hart

Peacock is reportedly working on an in-depth documentary on Teddy Hart. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE is aware of the production and has warned people against partic[...] Feb 18 - Peacock is reportedly working on an in-depth documentary on Teddy Hart. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE is aware of the production and has warned people against partic[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Finished With Company

Rachael Ellering has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling, according to Fightful Select. Ellering has been with the promotion since April 2021 and her departure has been known about internally for a [...] Feb 18 - Rachael Ellering has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling, according to Fightful Select. Ellering has been with the promotion since April 2021 and her departure has been known about internally for a [...]

Shane "Swerve" Strickland Details WWE Release

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Shane "Swerve" Strickland spoke about his WWE release back in November. "After B-Fab got let go, nothing surprised me. At that point, it was like I wasn'[...] Feb 18 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Shane "Swerve" Strickland spoke about his WWE release back in November. "After B-Fab got let go, nothing surprised me. At that point, it was like I wasn'[...]

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Welcome Their Baby Into The World

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have officially revealed on Twitter that their son, Quill, was born on Thursday, February 17. The baby's name comes from the name of Star-Lord, Peter Quill. Welcom[...] Feb 18 - Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have officially revealed on Twitter that their son, Quill, was born on Thursday, February 17. The baby's name comes from the name of Star-Lord, Peter Quill. Welcom[...]

Tony Khan On Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure: "It's Not Something Any Of Us Wanted To Happen."

Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, where he was asked about Brandi and Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. “I put out statements that were from the heart and really positive and I[...] Feb 18 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, where he was asked about Brandi and Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. “I put out statements that were from the heart and really positive and I[...]

Gangrel Is Coming To MLW SuperFight

MLW has sent out the following announcement: Gangrel rises once again, debuts against Gnarls Garvin at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE The vampire warrior rises [...] Feb 18 - MLW has sent out the following announcement: Gangrel rises once again, debuts against Gnarls Garvin at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE The vampire warrior rises [...]