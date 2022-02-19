WATCH: NWA Powerrr S7E8 | Team War Finals! Matt Cardona v Victor Benjamin! The British Invasion In Action!

This week on NWA Powerrr, the $30,000 Team War comes to a close as Strictly Business & El Rudo take on The End & Rodney Mack in the finals! The British Invasion is in action against the team of Jaden Roller & Fable Jake! Matt Cardona faces off against Victor Benjamin! Jennacide finally gets her hands on Natalia Markova! Melina grapples with Christi Jaynes! And one half of the NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions Marti Belle takes on Tootie Lynn!

Here is the description of the video from NWA's YouTube account:

The following is the most recent edition of the National Wrestling Alliance's Powerrr program, courtesy of the official NWA YouTube channel .

The Undertaker Tweets About His Upcoming WWE Hall of Fame Induction

2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductee The Undertaker posted the following on Twitter: Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this&[...] Feb 19 - 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductee The Undertaker posted the following on Twitter: Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this&[...]

Sammy Guevara to Defend TNT Title Against Andrade El Idolo Next Friday on AEW Rampage

AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will be putting his title on the line against former WWE United States Champion and former NXT Champion Andrade El Idolo on next Friday's episode of AEW Rampage. .@sa[...] Feb 19 - AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will be putting his title on the line against former WWE United States Champion and former NXT Champion Andrade El Idolo on next Friday's episode of AEW Rampage. .@sa[...]

TBS Championship Match Announced for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

On last night's episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be defending her title against The Bunny on Wednesday's edition of Dynamite. It’s all ab[...] Feb 19 - On last night's episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be defending her title against The Bunny on Wednesday's edition of Dynamite. It’s all ab[...]

Full Match Card for Today's WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View Event

The following matches are currently scheduled for today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Universal Championship MatchRoman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg [...] Feb 19 - The following matches are currently scheduled for today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Universal Championship MatchRoman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg [...]

AEW Revolution Card Takes Shape As Two Title Matches Officially Announced On Rampage

It was AEW Rampage tonight and AEW took the opportunity to name some more matches for Revolution. Here is the card as we know it so far. Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs Wardlow vs [...] Feb 18 - It was AEW Rampage tonight and AEW took the opportunity to name some more matches for Revolution. Here is the card as we know it so far. Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs Wardlow vs [...]

AEW Rampage Results (February 18 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's AEW Rampage Day and it's an early start this week thanks to some American sport or other. I believe it's Basketball but I digress. 3 hours earlier but just [...] Feb 18 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's AEW Rampage Day and it's an early start this week thanks to some American sport or other. I believe it's Basketball but I digress. 3 hours earlier but just [...]

Possible MAJOR Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38

A major spoiler ahead of this week's WWE Elimination Chamber has been revealed. Brock Lesnar is believed to be winning back the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber structure which will se[...] Feb 18 - A major spoiler ahead of this week's WWE Elimination Chamber has been revealed. Brock Lesnar is believed to be winning back the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber structure which will se[...]

Tony Khan Is Working On Something "Massive" For AEW

During the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan told the show he is working on something "massive" and is hoping to announce it very soon. "There will be a lot of news in the w[...] Feb 18 - During the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan told the show he is working on something "massive" and is hoping to announce it very soon. "There will be a lot of news in the w[...]

WWE Changed Their Minds On Angel Garza Ripping His Pants Off

WWE SmackDown Superstar Angel Garza has a popular spot to his gimmick where he rips off his tearaway pants during his match however in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer rev[...] Feb 18 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Angel Garza has a popular spot to his gimmick where he rips off his tearaway pants during his match however in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer rev[...]

Update On Why Keith Lee Wasn't Backstage At This Week's AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee joined AEW on the February 9 edition of Dynamite where he defeated Isiah Kassidy in the Face of the Revolution qualifying match. Lee was however absent from this week's[...] Feb 18 - Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee joined AEW on the February 9 edition of Dynamite where he defeated Isiah Kassidy in the Face of the Revolution qualifying match. Lee was however absent from this week's[...]

Peacock Working On Documentary On Teddy Hart

Peacock is reportedly working on an in-depth documentary on Teddy Hart. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE is aware of the production and has warned people against partic[...] Feb 18 - Peacock is reportedly working on an in-depth documentary on Teddy Hart. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE is aware of the production and has warned people against partic[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Finished With Company

Rachael Ellering has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling, according to Fightful Select. Ellering has been with the promotion since April 2021 and her departure has been known about internally for a [...] Feb 18 - Rachael Ellering has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling, according to Fightful Select. Ellering has been with the promotion since April 2021 and her departure has been known about internally for a [...]

Shane "Swerve" Strickland Details WWE Release

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Shane "Swerve" Strickland spoke about his WWE release back in November. "After B-Fab got let go, nothing surprised me. At that point, it was like I wasn'[...] Feb 18 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Shane "Swerve" Strickland spoke about his WWE release back in November. "After B-Fab got let go, nothing surprised me. At that point, it was like I wasn'[...]

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Welcome Their Baby Into The World

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have officially revealed on Twitter that their son, Quill, was born on Thursday, February 17. The baby's name comes from the name of Star-Lord, Peter Quill. Welcom[...] Feb 18 - Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have officially revealed on Twitter that their son, Quill, was born on Thursday, February 17. The baby's name comes from the name of Star-Lord, Peter Quill. Welcom[...]

Tony Khan On Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure: "It's Not Something Any Of Us Wanted To Happen."

Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, where he was asked about Brandi and Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. “I put out statements that were from the heart and really positive and I[...] Feb 18 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, where he was asked about Brandi and Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. “I put out statements that were from the heart and really positive and I[...]

Gangrel Is Coming To MLW SuperFight

MLW has sent out the following announcement: Gangrel rises once again, debuts against Gnarls Garvin at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE The vampire warrior rises [...] Feb 18 - MLW has sent out the following announcement: Gangrel rises once again, debuts against Gnarls Garvin at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE The vampire warrior rises [...]

Shane "Swerve" Strickland Returns To GCW In April

GCW has announced that Shane "Swerve" Strickland will return on April 9th and 10th. His opponents have yet to be announced. *BREAKING*SHANE STRICKLAND returns to GCW on April 9th and 10th in Los A[...] Feb 18 - GCW has announced that Shane "Swerve" Strickland will return on April 9th and 10th. His opponents have yet to be announced. *BREAKING*SHANE STRICKLAND returns to GCW on April 9th and 10th in Los A[...]

WWE To Bring Back Saturday Night's Main Event Name For Upcoming Live Events

WWE is reportedly planning to bring back the Saturday Night’s Main Event name for some upcoming live events. WWE is set to do house shows on Saturday, April 23th in Montgomery, AL at the Garret[...] Feb 18 - WWE is reportedly planning to bring back the Saturday Night’s Main Event name for some upcoming live events. WWE is set to do house shows on Saturday, April 23th in Montgomery, AL at the Garret[...]

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Tonight

WWE will be airing a taped episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX due to talent and crew recently flying out to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. The event was taped last week in [...] Feb 18 - WWE will be airing a taped episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX due to talent and crew recently flying out to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. The event was taped last week in [...]

The Undertaker To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2022

The New York Post broke the news that The Undertaker has officially gotten inducted in the Hall of Fame by WWE. He is the very first one who has been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. [...] Feb 18 - The New York Post broke the news that The Undertaker has officially gotten inducted in the Hall of Fame by WWE. He is the very first one who has been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/17/2022)

The results for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling are as follows. Masha Slamovich defeated Kiah Dream #1 Contender's Match: Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian and Laredo Kidd Gisele Shaw defeated Lady [...] Feb 18 - The results for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling are as follows. Masha Slamovich defeated Kiah Dream #1 Contender's Match: Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian and Laredo Kidd Gisele Shaw defeated Lady [...]

David Finlay Reveals His Father Told Him Not To Go To WWE Performance Center

During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, David Finlay was asked if he had any aspirations to make it to WWE. "From time to time, the thought pops into my head. Honestly, it's ne[...] Feb 17 - During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, David Finlay was asked if he had any aspirations to make it to WWE. "From time to time, the thought pops into my head. Honestly, it's ne[...]

Mickie James Goes In Depth On Trish Stratus Stalker Storyline, Piggie James, Getting Fired In 2010

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Mickie James spoke about the original angle for when she was Trish Stratus' stalker. “I pitched the character and I had written out like 18 weeks [...] Feb 17 - During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Mickie James spoke about the original angle for when she was Trish Stratus' stalker. “I pitched the character and I had written out like 18 weeks [...]