WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Full Match Card for Today's WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View Event

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Feb 19, 2022

Full Match Card for Today's WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View Event

The following matches are currently scheduled for today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, according to WWE.com:

Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins 

Elimination Chamber Match for an opportunity at the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania
Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. 

Raw Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

Ronda Rousey must compete with one arm tied behind her back
Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (c) vs. Viking Raiders

Falls Count Anywhere Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

Source: WWE.com
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #wwechamber #elimination chamber
https://wrestlr.me/74256/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Feb 19
Full Match Card for Today's WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View Event
The following matches are currently scheduled for today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Universal Champions[...]
Feb 19 - The following matches are currently scheduled for today's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Universal Champions[...]
Feb 18
AEW Revolution Card Takes Shape As Two Title Matches Officially Announced On Rampage
It was AEW Rampage tonight and AEW took the opportunity to name some more matches for Revolution. Here is the card as we know it so far. Face of the [...]
Feb 18 - It was AEW Rampage tonight and AEW took the opportunity to name some more matches for Revolution. Here is the card as we know it so far. Face of the [...]
Feb 18
AEW Rampage Results (February 18 2022)
It's Friday, you know what that means! It's AEW Rampage Day and it's an early start this week thanks to some American sport or other. I believe it's B[...]
Feb 18 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's AEW Rampage Day and it's an early start this week thanks to some American sport or other. I believe it's B[...]
Feb 18
Possible MAJOR Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38
A major spoiler ahead of this week's WWE Elimination Chamber has been revealed. Brock Lesnar is believed to be winning back the WWE Championship insi[...]
Feb 18 - A major spoiler ahead of this week's WWE Elimination Chamber has been revealed. Brock Lesnar is believed to be winning back the WWE Championship insi[...]
Feb 18
Tony Khan Is Working On Something "Massive" For AEW
During the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan told the show he is working on something "massive" and is hoping to announce it very soon[...]
Feb 18 - During the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan told the show he is working on something "massive" and is hoping to announce it very soon[...]
Feb 18
WWE Changed Their Minds On Angel Garza Ripping His Pants Off
WWE SmackDown Superstar Angel Garza has a popular spot to his gimmick where he rips off his tearaway pants during his match however in this week&rsquo[...]
Feb 18 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Angel Garza has a popular spot to his gimmick where he rips off his tearaway pants during his match however in this week&rsquo[...]
Feb 18
Update On Why Keith Lee Wasn't Backstage At This Week's AEW Dynamite
Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee joined AEW on the February 9 edition of Dynamite where he defeated Isiah Kassidy in the Face of the Revolution qualifyi[...]
Feb 18 - Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee joined AEW on the February 9 edition of Dynamite where he defeated Isiah Kassidy in the Face of the Revolution qualifyi[...]
Feb 18
Peacock Working On Documentary On Teddy Hart
Peacock is reportedly working on an in-depth documentary on Teddy Hart. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE is aware of t[...]
Feb 18 - Peacock is reportedly working on an in-depth documentary on Teddy Hart. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE is aware of t[...]
Feb 18
IMPACT Wrestling Star Finished With Company
Rachael Ellering has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling, according to Fightful Select. Ellering has been with the promotion since April 2021 and he[...]
Feb 18 - Rachael Ellering has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling, according to Fightful Select. Ellering has been with the promotion since April 2021 and he[...]
Feb 18
Shane "Swerve" Strickland Details WWE Release
During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Shane "Swerve" Strickland spoke about his WWE release back in November. "After B-Fab got let go, nothin[...]
Feb 18 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Shane "Swerve" Strickland spoke about his WWE release back in November. "After B-Fab got let go, nothin[...]
Feb 18
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Welcome Their Baby Into The World
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have officially revealed on Twitter that their son, Quill, was born on Thursday, February 17. The baby's name comes [...]
Feb 18 - Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have officially revealed on Twitter that their son, Quill, was born on Thursday, February 17. The baby's name comes [...]

Feb 18
Tony Khan On Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure: "It's Not Something Any Of Us Wanted To Happen."
Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, where he was asked about Brandi and Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. “I put out statements [...]
Feb 18 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, where he was asked about Brandi and Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. “I put out statements [...]
Feb 18
Gangrel Is Coming To MLW SuperFight
MLW has sent out the following announcement: Gangrel rises once again, debuts against Gnarls Garvin at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW’[...]
Feb 18 - MLW has sent out the following announcement: Gangrel rises once again, debuts against Gnarls Garvin at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW’[...]
Feb 18
Shane "Swerve" Strickland Returns To GCW In April
GCW has announced that Shane "Swerve" Strickland will return on April 9th and 10th. His opponents have yet to be announced. *BREAKING*SHANE STRICK[...]
Feb 18 - GCW has announced that Shane "Swerve" Strickland will return on April 9th and 10th. His opponents have yet to be announced. *BREAKING*SHANE STRICK[...]
Feb 18
WWE To Bring Back Saturday Night's Main Event Name For Upcoming Live Events
WWE is reportedly planning to bring back the Saturday Night’s Main Event name for some upcoming live events. WWE is set to do house shows on Sa[...]
Feb 18 - WWE is reportedly planning to bring back the Saturday Night’s Main Event name for some upcoming live events. WWE is set to do house shows on Sa[...]
Feb 18
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Tonight
WWE will be airing a taped episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX due to talent and crew recently flying out to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Elimination[...]
Feb 18 - WWE will be airing a taped episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX due to talent and crew recently flying out to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Elimination[...]
Feb 18
The Undertaker To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2022
The New York Post broke the news that The Undertaker has officially gotten inducted in the Hall of Fame by WWE. He is the very first one who has been [...]
Feb 18 - The New York Post broke the news that The Undertaker has officially gotten inducted in the Hall of Fame by WWE. He is the very first one who has been [...]
Feb 18
IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/17/2022)
The results for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling are as follows. Masha Slamovich defeated Kiah Dream #1 Contender's Match: Ace Austin defeated Blake Chr[...]
Feb 18 - The results for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling are as follows. Masha Slamovich defeated Kiah Dream #1 Contender's Match: Ace Austin defeated Blake Chr[...]
Feb 17
David Finlay Reveals His Father Told Him Not To Go To WWE Performance Center
During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, David Finlay was asked if he had any aspirations to make it to WWE. "From time to time[...]
Feb 17 - During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, David Finlay was asked if he had any aspirations to make it to WWE. "From time to time[...]
Feb 17
Mickie James Goes In Depth On Trish Stratus Stalker Storyline, Piggie James, Getting Fired In 2010
During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Mickie James spoke about the original angle for when she was Trish Stratus' stalker. “I pitched [...]
Feb 17 - During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Mickie James spoke about the original angle for when she was Trish Stratus' stalker. “I pitched [...]
Feb 17
Mickie James Reveals She Pitched "Hardcore Country" Gimmick To WWE
Mickie James was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she spoke about having pitched her Hardcore Country gimmick to WWE. "It was cool an[...]
Feb 17 - Mickie James was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she spoke about having pitched her Hardcore Country gimmick to WWE. "It was cool an[...]
Feb 17
Booker T Says He Stopped Wanting To See Hulk Hogan Wrestle After Seeing Him Pooping On TV
During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Charlotte Flair's feud with Ronda Rousey and how he believes it should go. “Well[...]
Feb 17 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Charlotte Flair's feud with Ronda Rousey and how he believes it should go. “Well[...]
Feb 17
The Briscoes To Defend ROH World Tag-Team Championships At Supercard of Honor
ROH has issued the following announcement. BRISCOES TO DEFEND ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR Jay and Mark Briscoe have signed an o[...]
Feb 17 - ROH has issued the following announcement. BRISCOES TO DEFEND ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR Jay and Mark Briscoe have signed an o[...]
Feb 17
D-Von Dudley Reveals He Cannot Return To The Ring Due To Spinal Surgery
D-Von Dudley has taken to Instagram to update fans on his health, revealing that he has to retire from professional wrestling due to spinal surgery. [...]
Feb 17 - D-Von Dudley has taken to Instagram to update fans on his health, revealing that he has to retire from professional wrestling due to spinal surgery. [...]
Feb 17
WWE Names Fiterman Sports Group As Official Autograph Partner
WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Names Fiterman Sports Group Official Autograph Partner STAMFORD, Conn.–(BU[...]
Feb 17 - WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Names Fiterman Sports Group Official Autograph Partner STAMFORD, Conn.–(BU[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π