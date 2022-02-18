WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Possible MAJOR Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 18, 2022
A major spoiler ahead of this week's WWE Elimination Chamber has been revealed.
Brock Lesnar is believed to be winning back the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber structure which will see Bobby Lashley defend his WWE Title inside the Chamber against Lesnar, Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins.
Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso revealed today that Lesnar is expected to leave Saudi Arabia with the WWE Title. Theory is seen as a future champion but not at this moment in time.
Lesnar is currently scheduled to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, and should he walk out WWE Champion on Saturday this would lead to a Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania.
Barrasso also reports Lesnar vs. Reigns will headline Night Two of WrestleMania, Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will headline Night One unless plans change.
Reigns will defend his title against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg on Saturday and is expected to retain.
