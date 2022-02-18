IMPACT Wrestling Star Finished With Company

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Feb 18 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Angel Garza has a popular spot to his gimmick where he rips off his tearaway pants during his match however in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer rev[...]
Feb 18 - Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee joined AEW on the February 9 edition of Dynamite where he defeated Isiah Kassidy in the Face of the Revolution qualifying match. Lee was however absent from this week's[...]
Feb 18 - Peacock is reportedly working on an in-depth documentary on Teddy Hart. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE is aware of the production and has warned people against partic[...]
Feb 18 - Rachael Ellering has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling, according to Fightful Select. Ellering has been with the promotion since April 2021 and her departure has been known about internally for a [...]
Feb 18 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Shane "Swerve" Strickland spoke about his WWE release back in November. "After B-Fab got let go, nothing surprised me. At that point, it was like I wasn'[...]
Feb 18 - Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have officially revealed on Twitter that their son, Quill, was born on Thursday, February 17. The baby's name comes from the name of Star-Lord, Peter Quill. Welcom[...]
Feb 18 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, where he was asked about Brandi and Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. “I put out statements that were from the heart and really positive and I[...]
Feb 18 - MLW has sent out the following announcement: Gangrel rises once again, debuts against Gnarls Garvin at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE The vampire warrior rises [...]
Feb 18 - GCW has announced that Shane "Swerve" Strickland will return on April 9th and 10th. His opponents have yet to be announced. *BREAKING*SHANE STRICKLAND returns to GCW on April 9th and 10th in Los A[...]
Feb 18 - WWE is reportedly planning to bring back the Saturday Night’s Main Event name for some upcoming live events. WWE is set to do house shows on Saturday, April 23th in Montgomery, AL at the Garret[...]
Feb 18 - WWE will be airing a taped episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX due to talent and crew recently flying out to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. The event was taped last week in [...]
Feb 18 - The New York Post broke the news that The Undertaker has officially gotten inducted in the Hall of Fame by WWE. He is the very first one who has been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. [...]
Feb 18 - The results for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling are as follows. Masha Slamovich defeated Kiah Dream #1 Contender's Match: Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian and Laredo Kidd Gisele Shaw defeated Lady [...]
Feb 17 - During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, David Finlay was asked if he had any aspirations to make it to WWE. "From time to time, the thought pops into my head. Honestly, it's ne[...]
Feb 17 - During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Mickie James spoke about the original angle for when she was Trish Stratus' stalker. “I pitched the character and I had written out like 18 weeks [...]
Feb 17 - Mickie James was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she spoke about having pitched her Hardcore Country gimmick to WWE. "It was cool and it was cool to be aligned with Alexa because I k[...]
Feb 17 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Charlotte Flair's feud with Ronda Rousey and how he believes it should go. “Well, I mean, Charlotte needs a win over Ronda. Ronda&[...]
Feb 17 - ROH has issued the following announcement. BRISCOES TO DEFEND ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR Jay and Mark Briscoe have signed an open contract to put their ROH World Tag Team Title[...]
Feb 17 - D-Von Dudley has taken to Instagram to update fans on his health, revealing that he has to retire from professional wrestling due to spinal surgery. “They had to fuse L4, L5 and L6. The damag[...]
Feb 17 - United Festival Productions has issued the following press release: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE… THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17th, 2022 EC3, Former WWE Mega Star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) to LAUNCH NEW [...]
Feb 17 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about his match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XIX back in 2003. “We had built up some momentum from the Wrestle[...]
Feb 17 - Lucha Libre Online broke the news that WWE Spanish commentator Carlos Cabrera has been released from the WWE. “Breaking News: As first reported by Lucha Libre Online, former Spanish announcer[...]