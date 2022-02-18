IMPACT Wrestling Star Finished With Company

IMPACT recently replaced her with Alisha Edwards in the Hard to Kill Ultimate X match to determine a new #1 contender for the Knockouts Title.

Ellering has been with the promotion since April 2021 and her departure has been known about internally for a few weeks now as she has not been a part of any tapings.

» More News From This Feed

Tony Khan Is Working On Something "Massive" For AEW

During the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan told the show he is working on something "massive" and is hoping to announce it very soon. "There will be a lot of news in the w[...] Feb 18 - During the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan told the show he is working on something "massive" and is hoping to announce it very soon. "There will be a lot of news in the w[...]

WWE Changed Their Minds On Angel Garza Ripping His Pants Off

WWE SmackDown Superstar Angel Garza has a popular spot to his gimmick where he rips off his tearaway pants during his match however in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer rev[...] Feb 18 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Angel Garza has a popular spot to his gimmick where he rips off his tearaway pants during his match however in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer rev[...]

Update On Why Keith Lee Wasn't Backstage At This Week's AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee joined AEW on the February 9 edition of Dynamite where he defeated Isiah Kassidy in the Face of the Revolution qualifying match. Lee was however absent from this week's[...] Feb 18 - Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee joined AEW on the February 9 edition of Dynamite where he defeated Isiah Kassidy in the Face of the Revolution qualifying match. Lee was however absent from this week's[...]

Peacock Working On Documentary On Teddy Hart

Peacock is reportedly working on an in-depth documentary on Teddy Hart. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE is aware of the production and has warned people against partic[...] Feb 18 - Peacock is reportedly working on an in-depth documentary on Teddy Hart. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE is aware of the production and has warned people against partic[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Finished With Company

Rachael Ellering has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling, according to Fightful Select. Ellering has been with the promotion since April 2021 and her departure has been known about internally for a [...] Feb 18 - Rachael Ellering has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling, according to Fightful Select. Ellering has been with the promotion since April 2021 and her departure has been known about internally for a [...]

Shane "Swerve" Strickland Details WWE Release

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Shane "Swerve" Strickland spoke about his WWE release back in November. "After B-Fab got let go, nothing surprised me. At that point, it was like I wasn'[...] Feb 18 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Shane "Swerve" Strickland spoke about his WWE release back in November. "After B-Fab got let go, nothing surprised me. At that point, it was like I wasn'[...]

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Welcome Their Baby Into The World

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have officially revealed on Twitter that their son, Quill, was born on Thursday, February 17. The baby's name comes from the name of Star-Lord, Peter Quill. Welcom[...] Feb 18 - Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have officially revealed on Twitter that their son, Quill, was born on Thursday, February 17. The baby's name comes from the name of Star-Lord, Peter Quill. Welcom[...]

Tony Khan On Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure: "It's Not Something Any Of Us Wanted To Happen."

Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, where he was asked about Brandi and Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. “I put out statements that were from the heart and really positive and I[...] Feb 18 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, where he was asked about Brandi and Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. “I put out statements that were from the heart and really positive and I[...]

Gangrel Is Coming To MLW SuperFight

MLW has sent out the following announcement: Gangrel rises once again, debuts against Gnarls Garvin at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE The vampire warrior rises [...] Feb 18 - MLW has sent out the following announcement: Gangrel rises once again, debuts against Gnarls Garvin at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE The vampire warrior rises [...]

Shane "Swerve" Strickland Returns To GCW In April

GCW has announced that Shane "Swerve" Strickland will return on April 9th and 10th. His opponents have yet to be announced. *BREAKING*SHANE STRICKLAND returns to GCW on April 9th and 10th in Los A[...] Feb 18 - GCW has announced that Shane "Swerve" Strickland will return on April 9th and 10th. His opponents have yet to be announced. *BREAKING*SHANE STRICKLAND returns to GCW on April 9th and 10th in Los A[...]

WWE To Bring Back Saturday Night's Main Event Name For Upcoming Live Events

WWE is reportedly planning to bring back the Saturday Night’s Main Event name for some upcoming live events. WWE is set to do house shows on Saturday, April 23th in Montgomery, AL at the Garret[...] Feb 18 - WWE is reportedly planning to bring back the Saturday Night’s Main Event name for some upcoming live events. WWE is set to do house shows on Saturday, April 23th in Montgomery, AL at the Garret[...]

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Tonight

WWE will be airing a taped episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX due to talent and crew recently flying out to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. The event was taped last week in [...] Feb 18 - WWE will be airing a taped episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX due to talent and crew recently flying out to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. The event was taped last week in [...]

The Undertaker To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2022

The New York Post broke the news that The Undertaker has officially gotten inducted in the Hall of Fame by WWE. He is the very first one who has been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. [...] Feb 18 - The New York Post broke the news that The Undertaker has officially gotten inducted in the Hall of Fame by WWE. He is the very first one who has been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/17/2022)

The results for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling are as follows. Masha Slamovich defeated Kiah Dream #1 Contender's Match: Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian and Laredo Kidd Gisele Shaw defeated Lady [...] Feb 18 - The results for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling are as follows. Masha Slamovich defeated Kiah Dream #1 Contender's Match: Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian and Laredo Kidd Gisele Shaw defeated Lady [...]

David Finlay Reveals His Father Told Him Not To Go To WWE Performance Center

During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, David Finlay was asked if he had any aspirations to make it to WWE. "From time to time, the thought pops into my head. Honestly, it's ne[...] Feb 17 - During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, David Finlay was asked if he had any aspirations to make it to WWE. "From time to time, the thought pops into my head. Honestly, it's ne[...]

Mickie James Goes In Depth On Trish Stratus Stalker Storyline, Piggie James, Getting Fired In 2010

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Mickie James spoke about the original angle for when she was Trish Stratus' stalker. “I pitched the character and I had written out like 18 weeks [...] Feb 17 - During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Mickie James spoke about the original angle for when she was Trish Stratus' stalker. “I pitched the character and I had written out like 18 weeks [...]

Mickie James Reveals She Pitched "Hardcore Country" Gimmick To WWE

Mickie James was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she spoke about having pitched her Hardcore Country gimmick to WWE. "It was cool and it was cool to be aligned with Alexa because I k[...] Feb 17 - Mickie James was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she spoke about having pitched her Hardcore Country gimmick to WWE. "It was cool and it was cool to be aligned with Alexa because I k[...]

Booker T Says He Stopped Wanting To See Hulk Hogan Wrestle After Seeing Him Pooping On TV

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Charlotte Flair's feud with Ronda Rousey and how he believes it should go. “Well, I mean, Charlotte needs a win over Ronda. Ronda&[...] Feb 17 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Charlotte Flair's feud with Ronda Rousey and how he believes it should go. “Well, I mean, Charlotte needs a win over Ronda. Ronda&[...]

The Briscoes To Defend ROH World Tag-Team Championships At Supercard of Honor

ROH has issued the following announcement. BRISCOES TO DEFEND ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR Jay and Mark Briscoe have signed an open contract to put their ROH World Tag Team Title[...] Feb 17 - ROH has issued the following announcement. BRISCOES TO DEFEND ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR Jay and Mark Briscoe have signed an open contract to put their ROH World Tag Team Title[...]

D-Von Dudley Reveals He Cannot Return To The Ring Due To Spinal Surgery

D-Von Dudley has taken to Instagram to update fans on his health, revealing that he has to retire from professional wrestling due to spinal surgery. “They had to fuse L4, L5 and L6. The damag[...] Feb 17 - D-Von Dudley has taken to Instagram to update fans on his health, revealing that he has to retire from professional wrestling due to spinal surgery. “They had to fuse L4, L5 and L6. The damag[...]

WWE Names Fiterman Sports Group As Official Autograph Partner

WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Names Fiterman Sports Group Official Autograph Partner STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) anno[...] Feb 17 - WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Names Fiterman Sports Group Official Autograph Partner STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) anno[...]

What Happened After The AEW Dynamite / Rampage Taping Last Night? (2/16/2022)

Following their live Dynamite and Rampage taping, Tony Khan came to the ring to address the fans. Khan got on the microphone and said “I’ve had a hell of a week, guys. I’ve had a he[...] Feb 17 - Following their live Dynamite and Rampage taping, Tony Khan came to the ring to address the fans. Khan got on the microphone and said “I’ve had a hell of a week, guys. I’ve had a he[...]

EC3 and Adam Scherr Announce "TV Deal Imminent" For Control Your Narrative

United Festival Productions has issued the following press release: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE… THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17th, 2022 EC3, Former WWE Mega Star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) to LAUNCH NEW [...] Feb 17 - United Festival Productions has issued the following press release: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE… THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17th, 2022 EC3, Former WWE Mega Star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) to LAUNCH NEW [...]

Matt Hardy Recalls Story Of Match Against Rey Mysterio For Cruiserweight Championship At WrestleMania XIX

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about his match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XIX back in 2003. “We had built up some momentum from the Wrestle[...] Feb 17 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about his match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XIX back in 2003. “We had built up some momentum from the Wrestle[...]