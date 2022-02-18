Shane "Swerve" Strickland Returns To GCW In April

Swerve's non-compete with WWE has expired following his release back on November 18th.

*BREAKING* SHANE STRICKLAND returns to GCW on April 9th and 10th in Los Angeles and San Francisco! Tickets and additional info coming soon... pic.twitter.com/OeDUcc4hV5

His opponents have yet to be announced.

GCW has announced that Shane "Swerve" Strickland will return on April 9th and 10th.

Tony Khan On Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure: "It's Not Something Any Of Us Wanted To Happen."

Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, where he was asked about Brandi and Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. “I put out statements that were from the heart and really positive and I[...] Feb 18 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, where he was asked about Brandi and Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. “I put out statements that were from the heart and really positive and I[...]

Gangrel Is Coming To MLW SuperFight

MLW has sent out the following announcement: Gangrel rises once again, debuts against Gnarls Garvin at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE The vampire warrior rises [...] Feb 18 - MLW has sent out the following announcement: Gangrel rises once again, debuts against Gnarls Garvin at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE The vampire warrior rises [...]

WWE To Bring Back Saturday Night's Main Event Name For Upcoming Live Events

WWE is reportedly planning to bring back the Saturday Night’s Main Event name for some upcoming live events. WWE is set to do house shows on Saturday, April 23th in Montgomery, AL at the Garret[...] Feb 18 - WWE is reportedly planning to bring back the Saturday Night’s Main Event name for some upcoming live events. WWE is set to do house shows on Saturday, April 23th in Montgomery, AL at the Garret[...]

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Tonight

WWE will be airing a taped episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX due to talent and crew recently flying out to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. The event was taped last week in [...] Feb 18 - WWE will be airing a taped episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX due to talent and crew recently flying out to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. The event was taped last week in [...]

The Undertaker To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2022

The New York Post broke the news that The Undertaker has officially gotten inducted in the Hall of Fame by WWE. He is the very first one who has been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. [...] Feb 18 - The New York Post broke the news that The Undertaker has officially gotten inducted in the Hall of Fame by WWE. He is the very first one who has been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/17/2022)

The results for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling are as follows. Masha Slamovich defeated Kiah Dream #1 Contender's Match: Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian and Laredo Kidd Gisele Shaw defeated Lady [...] Feb 18 - The results for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling are as follows. Masha Slamovich defeated Kiah Dream #1 Contender's Match: Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian and Laredo Kidd Gisele Shaw defeated Lady [...]

David Finlay Reveals His Father Told Him Not To Go To WWE Performance Center

During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, David Finlay was asked if he had any aspirations to make it to WWE. "From time to time, the thought pops into my head. Honestly, it's ne[...] Feb 17 - During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, David Finlay was asked if he had any aspirations to make it to WWE. "From time to time, the thought pops into my head. Honestly, it's ne[...]

Mickie James Goes In Depth On Trish Stratus Stalker Storyline, Piggie James, Getting Fired In 2010

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Mickie James spoke about the original angle for when she was Trish Stratus' stalker. “I pitched the character and I had written out like 18 weeks [...] Feb 17 - During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Mickie James spoke about the original angle for when she was Trish Stratus' stalker. “I pitched the character and I had written out like 18 weeks [...]

Mickie James Reveals She Pitched "Hardcore Country" Gimmick To WWE

Mickie James was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she spoke about having pitched her Hardcore Country gimmick to WWE. "It was cool and it was cool to be aligned with Alexa because I k[...] Feb 17 - Mickie James was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she spoke about having pitched her Hardcore Country gimmick to WWE. "It was cool and it was cool to be aligned with Alexa because I k[...]

Booker T Says He Stopped Wanting To See Hulk Hogan Wrestle After Seeing Him Pooping On TV

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Charlotte Flair's feud with Ronda Rousey and how he believes it should go. “Well, I mean, Charlotte needs a win over Ronda. Ronda&[...] Feb 17 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Charlotte Flair's feud with Ronda Rousey and how he believes it should go. “Well, I mean, Charlotte needs a win over Ronda. Ronda&[...]

The Briscoes To Defend ROH World Tag-Team Championships At Supercard of Honor

ROH has issued the following announcement. BRISCOES TO DEFEND ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR Jay and Mark Briscoe have signed an open contract to put their ROH World Tag Team Title[...] Feb 17 - ROH has issued the following announcement. BRISCOES TO DEFEND ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR Jay and Mark Briscoe have signed an open contract to put their ROH World Tag Team Title[...]

D-Von Dudley Reveals He Cannot Return To The Ring Due To Spinal Surgery

D-Von Dudley has taken to Instagram to update fans on his health, revealing that he has to retire from professional wrestling due to spinal surgery. “They had to fuse L4, L5 and L6. The damag[...] Feb 17 - D-Von Dudley has taken to Instagram to update fans on his health, revealing that he has to retire from professional wrestling due to spinal surgery. “They had to fuse L4, L5 and L6. The damag[...]

WWE Names Fiterman Sports Group As Official Autograph Partner

WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Names Fiterman Sports Group Official Autograph Partner STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) anno[...] Feb 17 - WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Names Fiterman Sports Group Official Autograph Partner STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) anno[...]

What Happened After The AEW Dynamite / Rampage Taping Last Night? (2/16/2022)

Following their live Dynamite and Rampage taping, Tony Khan came to the ring to address the fans. Khan got on the microphone and said “I’ve had a hell of a week, guys. I’ve had a he[...] Feb 17 - Following their live Dynamite and Rampage taping, Tony Khan came to the ring to address the fans. Khan got on the microphone and said “I’ve had a hell of a week, guys. I’ve had a he[...]

EC3 and Adam Scherr Announce "TV Deal Imminent" For Control Your Narrative

United Festival Productions has issued the following press release: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE… THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17th, 2022 EC3, Former WWE Mega Star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) to LAUNCH NEW [...] Feb 17 - United Festival Productions has issued the following press release: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE… THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17th, 2022 EC3, Former WWE Mega Star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) to LAUNCH NEW [...]

Matt Hardy Recalls Story Of Match Against Rey Mysterio For Cruiserweight Championship At WrestleMania XIX

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about his match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XIX back in 2003. “We had built up some momentum from the Wrestle[...] Feb 17 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about his match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XIX back in 2003. “We had built up some momentum from the Wrestle[...]

Carlos Cabrera Has Been Released From WWE

Lucha Libre Online broke the news that WWE Spanish commentator Carlos Cabrera has been released from the WWE. “Breaking News: As first reported by Lucha Libre Online, former Spanish announcer[...] Feb 17 - Lucha Libre Online broke the news that WWE Spanish commentator Carlos Cabrera has been released from the WWE. “Breaking News: As first reported by Lucha Libre Online, former Spanish announcer[...]

Jim Ross Confirms Contract Is Up In April

Back in April of 2019, Jim Ross signed a three year deal with All Elite Wrestling. Ross confirmed that his contract is up in April of this month, but has no plans of going anywhere. "[AEW is] in a[...] Feb 17 - Back in April of 2019, Jim Ross signed a three year deal with All Elite Wrestling. Ross confirmed that his contract is up in April of this month, but has no plans of going anywhere. "[AEW is] in a[...]

Corey Graves and Carmella Reality Show In The Works

During the latest edition of Bare With Us, Carmella confirmed that her and Corey Graves are getting a reality show based on their lives. “We have a reality show coming out. We’re doing [...] Feb 17 - During the latest edition of Bare With Us, Carmella confirmed that her and Corey Graves are getting a reality show based on their lives. “We have a reality show coming out. We’re doing [...]

Chris Sabin To Replace Josh Alexander At TERMINUS 2

Due to Josh Alexander's work visa expiring, his appearance at TERMINUS 2 has been cancelled. His replacement has been named, however. Chris Sabin will appear at TERMINUS 2 in the TERMINAL Fatal 4-Wa[...] Feb 17 - Due to Josh Alexander's work visa expiring, his appearance at TERMINUS 2 has been cancelled. His replacement has been named, however. Chris Sabin will appear at TERMINUS 2 in the TERMINAL Fatal 4-Wa[...]

Kayfabe: Wardlow Talks About His Contract With MJF

During an appearance on the Battlegrounds podcast, Wardlow spoke about his partnership with MJF. "Essentially, when AEW started, Max just reached out to me, and basically, long story short was, 'He[...] Feb 17 - During an appearance on the Battlegrounds podcast, Wardlow spoke about his partnership with MJF. "Essentially, when AEW started, Max just reached out to me, and basically, long story short was, 'He[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (February 16 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for a very interesting episode of AEW Dynamite, whether that be in storyline or behind the scenes. Everyone's heard all the rumour and hearsay about[...] Feb 16 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for a very interesting episode of AEW Dynamite, whether that be in storyline or behind the scenes. Everyone's heard all the rumour and hearsay about[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Increases For Vengeance Day Special

The viewership for Tuesday's February 15th episode of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. This was a Vengence Day special episode. The show pulled in 525,000 live viewers on Syfy, which is up from the 400,000 viewers[...] Feb 16 - The viewership for Tuesday's February 15th episode of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. This was a Vengence Day special episode. The show pulled in 525,000 live viewers on Syfy, which is up from the 400,000 viewers[...]