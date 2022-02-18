WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Tonight

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE will be airing a taped episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX due to talent and crew recently flying out to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event.

The event was taped last week in New Orleans.

Here are the spoilers for the episode:

- The face-off between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg opened the show. The segment featured trash talking between the two Superstars and it was not a long segment at all and no fighting occurred. Goldberg made his way out to a longer entrance from his dressing room, with pyro and all.

- Ricochet def. Sheamus

- Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura (c) to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

- Ivar def. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.

- There was a promo segment featuring Drew McIntyre with Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin.

- There were extended promos for Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg and the Elimination Chamber Event.

- A contract signing was held for Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WWE Elimination Chamber. WWE official Adam Pearce hosted the signing. The two teams had words until Rousey threw the title belt at Flair. Flair would then go for Rousey, but Rousey slammed Flair's face into the table. Naomi then kicked Deville, who was still wearing a sling, in the head. Rousey and Naomi then looked at each other, then flipped the table over onto Flair and Deville. They then cleared the ring and stood together.