The Undertaker To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2022
Posted By: Dustin on Feb 18, 2022
The New York Post broke the news that The Undertaker has officially gotten inducted in the Hall of Fame by WWE. He is the very first one who has been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. More people will be inducted overtime as usual.
Below is the tweet by WWE who stated The New York Post broke the news.
