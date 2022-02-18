The Undertaker To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2022

BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost ! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/nWptEqX1Qy

Below is the tweet by WWE who stated The New York Post broke the news.

The New York Post broke the news that The Undertaker has officially gotten inducted in the Hall of Fame by WWE. He is the very first one who has been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. More people will be inducted overtime as usual.

Tony Khan On Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure: "It's Not Something Any Of Us Wanted To Happen."

Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, where he was asked about Brandi and Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. “I put out statements [...] Feb 18 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, where he was asked about Brandi and Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. “I put out statements [...]

Gangrel Is Coming To MLW SuperFight

MLW has sent out the following announcement: Gangrel rises once again, debuts against Gnarls Garvin at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW’[...] Feb 18 - MLW has sent out the following announcement: Gangrel rises once again, debuts against Gnarls Garvin at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW’[...]

Shane "Swerve" Strickland Returns To GCW In April

GCW has announced that Shane "Swerve" Strickland will return on April 9th and 10th. His opponents have yet to be announced. *BREAKING*SHANE STRICK[...] Feb 18 - GCW has announced that Shane "Swerve" Strickland will return on April 9th and 10th. His opponents have yet to be announced. *BREAKING*SHANE STRICK[...]

WWE To Bring Back Saturday Night's Main Event Name For Upcoming Live Events

WWE is reportedly planning to bring back the Saturday Night’s Main Event name for some upcoming live events. WWE is set to do house shows on Sa[...] Feb 18 - WWE is reportedly planning to bring back the Saturday Night’s Main Event name for some upcoming live events. WWE is set to do house shows on Sa[...]

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Tonight

WWE will be airing a taped episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX due to talent and crew recently flying out to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Elimination[...] Feb 18 - WWE will be airing a taped episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX due to talent and crew recently flying out to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Elimination[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/17/2022)

The results for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling are as follows. Masha Slamovich defeated Kiah Dream #1 Contender's Match: Ace Austin defeated Blake Chr[...] Feb 18 - The results for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling are as follows. Masha Slamovich defeated Kiah Dream #1 Contender's Match: Ace Austin defeated Blake Chr[...]

David Finlay Reveals His Father Told Him Not To Go To WWE Performance Center

During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, David Finlay was asked if he had any aspirations to make it to WWE. "From time to time[...] Feb 17 - During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, David Finlay was asked if he had any aspirations to make it to WWE. "From time to time[...]

Mickie James Goes In Depth On Trish Stratus Stalker Storyline, Piggie James, Getting Fired In 2010

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Mickie James spoke about the original angle for when she was Trish Stratus' stalker. “I pitched [...] Feb 17 - During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Mickie James spoke about the original angle for when she was Trish Stratus' stalker. “I pitched [...]

Mickie James Reveals She Pitched "Hardcore Country" Gimmick To WWE

Mickie James was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she spoke about having pitched her Hardcore Country gimmick to WWE. "It was cool an[...] Feb 17 - Mickie James was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she spoke about having pitched her Hardcore Country gimmick to WWE. "It was cool an[...]

Booker T Says He Stopped Wanting To See Hulk Hogan Wrestle After Seeing Him Pooping On TV

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Charlotte Flair's feud with Ronda Rousey and how he believes it should go. “Well[...] Feb 17 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Charlotte Flair's feud with Ronda Rousey and how he believes it should go. “Well[...]

The Briscoes To Defend ROH World Tag-Team Championships At Supercard of Honor

ROH has issued the following announcement. BRISCOES TO DEFEND ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR Jay and Mark Briscoe have signed an o[...] Feb 17 - ROH has issued the following announcement. BRISCOES TO DEFEND ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR Jay and Mark Briscoe have signed an o[...]

D-Von Dudley Reveals He Cannot Return To The Ring Due To Spinal Surgery

D-Von Dudley has taken to Instagram to update fans on his health, revealing that he has to retire from professional wrestling due to spinal surgery. [...] Feb 17 - D-Von Dudley has taken to Instagram to update fans on his health, revealing that he has to retire from professional wrestling due to spinal surgery. [...]

WWE Names Fiterman Sports Group As Official Autograph Partner

WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Names Fiterman Sports Group Official Autograph Partner STAMFORD, Conn.–(BU[...] Feb 17 - WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Names Fiterman Sports Group Official Autograph Partner STAMFORD, Conn.–(BU[...]

What Happened After The AEW Dynamite / Rampage Taping Last Night? (2/16/2022)

Following their live Dynamite and Rampage taping, Tony Khan came to the ring to address the fans. Khan got on the microphone and said “I’[...] Feb 17 - Following their live Dynamite and Rampage taping, Tony Khan came to the ring to address the fans. Khan got on the microphone and said “I’[...]

EC3 and Adam Scherr Announce "TV Deal Imminent" For Control Your Narrative

United Festival Productions has issued the following press release: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE… THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17th, 2022 EC3, Former WWE Meg[...] Feb 17 - United Festival Productions has issued the following press release: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE… THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17th, 2022 EC3, Former WWE Meg[...]

Matt Hardy Recalls Story Of Match Against Rey Mysterio For Cruiserweight Championship At WrestleMania XIX

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about his match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XIX back in 2003. &ld[...] Feb 17 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about his match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XIX back in 2003. &ld[...]

Carlos Cabrera Has Been Released From WWE

Lucha Libre Online broke the news that WWE Spanish commentator Carlos Cabrera has been released from the WWE. “Breaking News: As first report[...] Feb 17 - Lucha Libre Online broke the news that WWE Spanish commentator Carlos Cabrera has been released from the WWE. “Breaking News: As first report[...]

Jim Ross Confirms Contract Is Up In April

Back in April of 2019, Jim Ross signed a three year deal with All Elite Wrestling. Ross confirmed that his contract is up in April of this month, but[...] Feb 17 - Back in April of 2019, Jim Ross signed a three year deal with All Elite Wrestling. Ross confirmed that his contract is up in April of this month, but[...]

Corey Graves and Carmella Reality Show In The Works

During the latest edition of Bare With Us, Carmella confirmed that her and Corey Graves are getting a reality show based on their lives. “We [...] Feb 17 - During the latest edition of Bare With Us, Carmella confirmed that her and Corey Graves are getting a reality show based on their lives. “We [...]

Chris Sabin To Replace Josh Alexander At TERMINUS 2

Due to Josh Alexander's work visa expiring, his appearance at TERMINUS 2 has been cancelled. His replacement has been named, however. Chris Sabin wi[...] Feb 17 - Due to Josh Alexander's work visa expiring, his appearance at TERMINUS 2 has been cancelled. His replacement has been named, however. Chris Sabin wi[...]

Kayfabe: Wardlow Talks About His Contract With MJF

During an appearance on the Battlegrounds podcast, Wardlow spoke about his partnership with MJF. "Essentially, when AEW started, Max just reached o[...] Feb 17 - During an appearance on the Battlegrounds podcast, Wardlow spoke about his partnership with MJF. "Essentially, when AEW started, Max just reached o[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (February 16 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for a very interesting episode of AEW Dynamite, whether that be in storyline or behind the scenes.[...] Feb 16 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for a very interesting episode of AEW Dynamite, whether that be in storyline or behind the scenes.[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Increases For Vengeance Day Special

The viewership for Tuesday's February 15th episode of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. This was a Vengence Day special episode. The show pulled in 525,000 live vie[...] Feb 16 - The viewership for Tuesday's February 15th episode of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. This was a Vengence Day special episode. The show pulled in 525,000 live vie[...]