IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/17/2022)
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 18, 2022
The results for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling are as follows.
Masha Slamovich defeated Kiah Dream
#1 Contender's Match: Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian and Laredo Kidd Gisele Shaw defeated Lady Frost
Chris Sabin defeated Kenny King
Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans defeated Mickie James & Chelsea Green
The Bullet Club defeated Violent By Design
What did you think of tonight's show?
