David Finlay Reveals His Father Told Him Not To Go To WWE Performance Center

During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, David Finlay was asked if he had any aspirations to make it to WWE.

"From time to time, the thought pops into my head. Honestly, it's never really been somewhere where I have been dying to go. If the opportunity presents itself, we'll see, but I am happy where I am at. I am not on the road 24/7 and I actually have off time. There's pros and cons with it, but right now I am happy and content. I love wrestling for New Japan. I love the schedule that I have and the freedom I have, so I currently have no desire to go anywhere else."

Finlay also spoke about his father not wanting him to go to the WWE Performance Center.

"My dad was like, 'This is what you're gonna do. Don't go to the (WWE) PC right away. Don't go to developmental. It's a cookie cutter system. You're gonna come out and there's not gonna be much difference to you.' So the plan was to go wrestle in England for a little bit, go wrestle in Japan for a little bit, and then go to the United States if I wanted to. It's also what I wanted to do. It sounded cool, it was different. I am a bit of a free spirit. I like to do things a different way than everyone else, so that was right up my alley. I did not fully understand how difficult it is for someone to get into New Japan until after that I was already in New Japan. I feel like I am still on that journey. The answer for that is still New Japan. I love it here."

