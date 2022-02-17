WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Booker T Says He Stopped Wanting To See Hulk Hogan Wrestle After Seeing Him Pooping On TV
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 17, 2022
During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Charlotte Flair's feud with Ronda Rousey and how he believes it should go.
“Well, I mean, Charlotte needs a win over Ronda. Ronda’s always had the upper hand if I am not mistaken, over Charlotte Flair. So it is time for Charlotte to get a little piece of the action, a little champagne wishes and caviar dreams, man. I think Charlotte, it’s time for her to come up. There again, with Sonya Deville playing the role of when she’s got the jacket on, she’s one person, when she’s got the jacket off, she’s somebody else. It might work out.”
Booker also spoke about a quote that Brock Lesnar recently made, where he said wrestlers shouldn't overexpose themselves to fans.
“It’s a side that you shouldn’t have seen before because he’s been playing his role. He made people think that he was that guy every time he walked out of the curtain. That’s the concept of what I have talked about before. Being a Phenom on Monday night and being a chef on Twitch on Thursday. And still trying to come out and have that feeling that you can give people, it’s not the same. When I saw Hogan Knows Best, and Hogan went to take a crap, I said, ‘I don’t want to see this guy ever again.’ He messed up the allure of Hulk Hogan, he messed up the view of the way people wanted to see Hulk Hogan. They didn’t want to see him as a regular guy. When he did that, it can mess up everything.”