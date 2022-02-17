Booker T Says He Stopped Wanting To See Hulk Hogan Wrestle After Seeing Him Pooping On TV

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Charlotte Flair's feud with Ronda Rousey and how he believes it should go.

“Well, I mean, Charlotte needs a win over Ronda. Ronda’s always had the upper hand if I am not mistaken, over Charlotte Flair. So it is time for Charlotte to get a little piece of the action, a little champagne wishes and caviar dreams, man. I think Charlotte, it’s time for her to come up. There again, with Sonya Deville playing the role of when she’s got the jacket on, she’s one person, when she’s got the jacket off, she’s somebody else. It might work out.”

Booker also spoke about a quote that Brock Lesnar recently made, where he said wrestlers shouldn't overexpose themselves to fans.