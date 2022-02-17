WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
EC3 and Adam Scherr Announce "TV Deal Imminent" For Control Your Narrative

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 17, 2022

United Festival Productions has issued the following press release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE… THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17th, 2022

EC3, Former WWE Mega Star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) to LAUNCH NEW WRESTLING COMPANY!⁣⁣

TV DEAL announcement IMMINENT!⁣⁣

CYN: Live⁣

3/5 ORLANDO, FL ⁣

3/31 Dallas, TX (TV SPECIAL!)⁣⁣

“Now that I have your attention, here’s the truth.” – ec3⁣⁣

The “Control Your Narrative” concept has manifested itself from an idea, to a movement, to a live touring/televised wrestling company.⁣⁣

“We, collectively as wrestlers, can no longer wait. We can not wait on companies that answer only to shareholders. Companies where billionaires collect talent as “toys.” Companies that fire their entire roster for the mistakes their office made. Companies that are complacent in presentation. ⁣⁣

To create true change, you have to be bold. You have to bet on yourself. With CYN, talent bet on themselves.” -ec3⁣⁣

What has started as a self produced concept focused on character development/wrestling through a “cinematic lens,” CYN content was created by ec3 and his partner Jedediah Koszewski in April of 2020. ⁣⁣

“The world was changing and everyone felt fear and anxiety. The best therapy is to create.” – Koszewski⁣⁣

“The talent that has reached out, wanting to create with us has been humbling. It’s an honor to help tell their story.”⁣⁣

One of these is former #BraunStrowman, Adam Scherr.⁣⁣

“I was so impressed with what CYN was creating that I told ec3 and JC how much it inspired. How I would like to create with them one day.⁣⁣

The next day I was released. Things happen for a reason.⁣

This is what’s next.” – Scherr⁣⁣

All talent featured in CYN asked to be a part of the project. 

On 3/31 CYN: Dallas, debut of Killer Kross takes place.⁣⁣

“If you want to Control Your Narrative, all you have to do is knock.” – ec3⁣⁣

At CYN there is no corporate hierarchy. There are no investors wanting to use the sport just to profit. There are no contracts, agendas. There is only passion to create.⁣⁣

“This company will be bigger than one person. I promise my undying effort to create a platform for wrestlers to do what they love and freedom they crave. For fans to have an unforgettable LIVE experience with an engaging TV presentation. ⁣⁣

CYN is my purpose.” – ec3⁣⁣

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π