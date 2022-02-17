Matt Hardy Recalls Story Of Match Against Rey Mysterio For Cruiserweight Championship At WrestleMania XIX

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about his match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XIX back in 2003.

“We had built up some momentum from the WrestleMania match where we had opened up the show and we had once again, maybe the story of my life, the story of being a pro wrestler, and the story of my career in the WWE, we lost a lot of time right before we went out there. So we burned through a lot of that match as well but we were still happy with it, It was a good pace setter of WrestleMania as well and I know we had specifically waited until Anaheim [to switch the title to Rey because] it was the closest location to Rey Mysterio’s hometown, almost against WWE policy, we were going to put over the local guy huge and it was cool because his family was there."

"I was originally going to go into a program with Edge but there were some political forces — WCW had come on board, and I don’t think they were in my corner. I got pushed out of this and Edge ended up working with A-Train. Adam, at that time, was pushing to work with me and elevate me as a singles as well. Obviously, we had been friends off of our past rivalries and always working together. So, that was out the window and I didn’t get to work with him on the Intercontinental/US Title level and then they offered me the Cruiserweight thing and the story of losing weight and whatever.”