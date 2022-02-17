Corey Graves and Carmella Reality Show In The Works

“It’s going to drop on February 28th. I believe the entire series will be dropped. That’s subject to change. WWE has been unbelievable about helping us maintain our authenticity as much as we can. It’s called, ‘Corey and Carmella’, but for those of you who listen to this, you’re going to recognize more Matt and Leah than what you see on Raw, SmackDown, or anything WWE. It’s awesome to have the machine working with us to help us achieve this goal considering this all began during the pandemic on Instagram Live because Leah and I were bored.”

“We shot a pilot episode. They took the pilot and chopped it up into 10, 4-minute episodes. It’s not going to be something you see on a network. It’s going to be on WWE’s YouTube.”

“We wanted to be as authentic as possible. I don’t think they call them reality shows anymore. It’s unscripted entertainment.”

“They contacted my publicist. They saw our podcast. I don’t even know where they saw it. They saw a video that we had posted on our Instagram or something. They contacted my publicist. My publicist contacted me. They didn’t even realize that we were in WWE. They had no idea, they say. I don’t know if that’s true. We brought this to WWE. We said, ‘We have this opportunity. What do you think?’ Of course, with time, it just takes time to figure out how we are going to go about it and how they are going to be involved, a lot of negotiation and business and stuff.”

“It is in conjunction with WWE, full story, full disclosure as we like to do here on the show. This has been a project that has been in the works since the infancy of this podcast. It happened right away. We got contacted by our good friends now at a company called Glass Entertainment.”

“We have a reality show coming out. We’re doing this through WWE and it’s going to be ‘Corey and Carmella’.”

During the latest edition of Bare With Us, Carmella confirmed that her and Corey Graves are getting a reality show based on their lives.

» More News From This Feed

Mickie James Reveals She Pitched "Hardcore Country" Gimmick To WWE

Mickie James was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she spoke about having pitched her Hardcore Country gimmick to WWE. "It was cool and it was cool to be aligned with Alexa because I k[...] Feb 17 - Mickie James was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she spoke about having pitched her Hardcore Country gimmick to WWE. "It was cool and it was cool to be aligned with Alexa because I k[...]

Booker T Says He Stopped Wanting To See Hulk Hogan Wrestle After Seeing Him Pooping On TV

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Charlotte Flair's feud with Ronda Rousey and how he believes it should go. “Well, I mean, Charlotte needs a win over Ronda. Ronda&[...] Feb 17 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Charlotte Flair's feud with Ronda Rousey and how he believes it should go. “Well, I mean, Charlotte needs a win over Ronda. Ronda&[...]

The Briscoes To Defend ROH World Tag-Team Championships At Supercard of Honor

ROH has issued the following announcement. BRISCOES TO DEFEND ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR Jay and Mark Briscoe have signed an open contract to put their ROH World Tag Team Title[...] Feb 17 - ROH has issued the following announcement. BRISCOES TO DEFEND ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR Jay and Mark Briscoe have signed an open contract to put their ROH World Tag Team Title[...]

D-Von Dudley Reveals He Cannot Return To The Ring Due To Spinal Surgery

D-Von Dudley has taken to Instagram to update fans on his health, revealing that he has to retire from professional wrestling due to spinal surgery. “They had to fuse L4, L5 and L6. The damag[...] Feb 17 - D-Von Dudley has taken to Instagram to update fans on his health, revealing that he has to retire from professional wrestling due to spinal surgery. “They had to fuse L4, L5 and L6. The damag[...]

WWE Names Fiterman Sports Group As Official Autograph Partner

WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Names Fiterman Sports Group Official Autograph Partner STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) anno[...] Feb 17 - WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Names Fiterman Sports Group Official Autograph Partner STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) anno[...]

What Happened After The AEW Dynamite / Rampage Taping Last Night? (2/16/2022)

Following their live Dynamite and Rampage taping, Tony Khan came to the ring to address the fans. Khan got on the microphone and said “I’ve had a hell of a week, guys. I’ve had a he[...] Feb 17 - Following their live Dynamite and Rampage taping, Tony Khan came to the ring to address the fans. Khan got on the microphone and said “I’ve had a hell of a week, guys. I’ve had a he[...]

EC3 and Adam Scherr Announce "TV Deal Imminent" For Control Your Narrative

United Festival Productions has issued the following press release: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE… THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17th, 2022 EC3, Former WWE Mega Star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) to LAUNCH NEW [...] Feb 17 - United Festival Productions has issued the following press release: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE… THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17th, 2022 EC3, Former WWE Mega Star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) to LAUNCH NEW [...]

Matt Hardy Recalls Story Of Match Against Rey Mysterio For Cruiserweight Championship At WrestleMania XIX

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about his match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XIX back in 2003. “We had built up some momentum from the Wrestle[...] Feb 17 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about his match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XIX back in 2003. “We had built up some momentum from the Wrestle[...]

Carlos Cabrera Has Been Released From WWE

Lucha Libre Online broke the news that WWE Spanish commentator Carlos Cabrera has been released from the WWE. “Breaking News: As first reported by Lucha Libre Online, former Spanish announcer[...] Feb 17 - Lucha Libre Online broke the news that WWE Spanish commentator Carlos Cabrera has been released from the WWE. “Breaking News: As first reported by Lucha Libre Online, former Spanish announcer[...]

Jim Ross Confirms Contract Is Up In April

Back in April of 2019, Jim Ross signed a three year deal with All Elite Wrestling. Ross confirmed that his contract is up in April of this month, but has no plans of going anywhere. "[AEW is] in a[...] Feb 17 - Back in April of 2019, Jim Ross signed a three year deal with All Elite Wrestling. Ross confirmed that his contract is up in April of this month, but has no plans of going anywhere. "[AEW is] in a[...]

Corey Graves and Carmella Reality Show In The Works

During the latest edition of Bare With Us, Carmella confirmed that her and Corey Graves are getting a reality show based on their lives. “We have a reality show coming out. We’re doing [...] Feb 17 - During the latest edition of Bare With Us, Carmella confirmed that her and Corey Graves are getting a reality show based on their lives. “We have a reality show coming out. We’re doing [...]

Chris Sabin To Replace Josh Alexander At TERMINUS 2

Due to Josh Alexander's work visa expiring, his appearance at TERMINUS 2 has been cancelled. His replacement has been named, however. Chris Sabin will appear at TERMINUS 2 in the TERMINAL Fatal 4-Wa[...] Feb 17 - Due to Josh Alexander's work visa expiring, his appearance at TERMINUS 2 has been cancelled. His replacement has been named, however. Chris Sabin will appear at TERMINUS 2 in the TERMINAL Fatal 4-Wa[...]

Kayfabe: Wardlow Talks About His Contract With MJF

During an appearance on the Battlegrounds podcast, Wardlow spoke about his partnership with MJF. "Essentially, when AEW started, Max just reached out to me, and basically, long story short was, 'He[...] Feb 17 - During an appearance on the Battlegrounds podcast, Wardlow spoke about his partnership with MJF. "Essentially, when AEW started, Max just reached out to me, and basically, long story short was, 'He[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (February 16 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for a very interesting episode of AEW Dynamite, whether that be in storyline or behind the scenes. Everyone's heard all the rumour and hearsay about[...] Feb 16 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for a very interesting episode of AEW Dynamite, whether that be in storyline or behind the scenes. Everyone's heard all the rumour and hearsay about[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Increases For Vengeance Day Special

The viewership for Tuesday's February 15th episode of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. This was a Vengence Day special episode. The show pulled in 525,000 live viewers on Syfy, which is up from the 400,000 viewers[...] Feb 16 - The viewership for Tuesday's February 15th episode of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. This was a Vengence Day special episode. The show pulled in 525,000 live viewers on Syfy, which is up from the 400,000 viewers[...]

Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Joining AEW Soon

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy, now going by the new ring name of Buddy Matthews is reportedly set to join All Elite Wrestling soon. Fightful Select is reporting that AEW sources have indicated an[...] Feb 16 - Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy, now going by the new ring name of Buddy Matthews is reportedly set to join All Elite Wrestling soon. Fightful Select is reporting that AEW sources have indicated an[...]

The Hardy Boys Announced For Two Matches In March

The Hardy Boyz are back in town. Two announcements have been made for bookings with the Hardyz, with the first one being for Northeast Wrestling. Special Sunday Spectacular on March 27th in Danbury[...] Feb 16 - The Hardy Boyz are back in town. Two announcements have been made for bookings with the Hardyz, with the first one being for Northeast Wrestling. Special Sunday Spectacular on March 27th in Danbury[...]

Jay White Wants To Rejuvenate The Bullet Club

During an appearance on The Strong Style Podcast, Jay White spoke about his goals for rejuvenating the Bullet Club. “I guess what I’m doing is really trying to rejuvenate Bullet Club in[...] Feb 16 - During an appearance on The Strong Style Podcast, Jay White spoke about his goals for rejuvenating the Bullet Club. “I guess what I’m doing is really trying to rejuvenate Bullet Club in[...]

Former MLW Tag-Team Backstage For AEW Dynamite Tonight

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku, collectively known as Violence is Forever, will be tonight's AEW Dynamite event from Nashville, TN. The tag team first debut[...] Feb 16 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku, collectively known as Violence is Forever, will be tonight's AEW Dynamite event from Nashville, TN. The tag team first debut[...]

Nikki Bella Reveals She Would Love To Get Back In A WWE Ring

Nikki Bella recently took part in an interview with TV Insider reflecting on her recent in-ring return during the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. On returning to the ring: [...] Feb 16 - Nikki Bella recently took part in an interview with TV Insider reflecting on her recent in-ring return during the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. On returning to the ring: [...]

AJ Lee Talks WOW Relaunch and Potential Return To The Ring

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) was recently interviewed by Freddie Prinze Jr on the Wresting With Freddie podcast, where discussed her work with WOW and when the relaunch will happen. On WOW[...] Feb 16 - Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) was recently interviewed by Freddie Prinze Jr on the Wresting With Freddie podcast, where discussed her work with WOW and when the relaunch will happen. On WOW[...]

NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver Scheduled For WrestleMania 38 Weekend

WWE NXT 2.0 is set to their second Stand & Deliver show during WrestleMania weekend, with the date and start time now revealed. WrestleVotes reports that the event is set for Saturday, April 2, 2[...] Feb 16 - WWE NXT 2.0 is set to their second Stand & Deliver show during WrestleMania weekend, with the date and start time now revealed. WrestleVotes reports that the event is set for Saturday, April 2, 2[...]

Ric Flair Is Upset With WWE Again

During his podcast, Ric Flair discussed his split from Wendy Barlow and mentioned that WWE did not reach out to him calling them "the most incentive company in the world" considering what he has given[...] Feb 16 - During his podcast, Ric Flair discussed his split from Wendy Barlow and mentioned that WWE did not reach out to him calling them "the most incentive company in the world" considering what he has given[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, TNT Title To Be Defended

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS Check out the lineup for the show below: - AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Darby Allin- [...] Feb 16 - All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS Check out the lineup for the show below: - AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Darby Allin- [...]