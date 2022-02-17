Chris Sabin To Replace Josh Alexander At TERMINUS 2
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 17, 2022
Due to Josh Alexander's work visa expiring, his appearance at TERMINUS 2 has been cancelled.
His replacement has been named, however.
Chris Sabin will appear at TERMINUS 2 in the TERMINAL Fatal 4-Way in Atlanta on February 24.
Sabin will face Kenny Alfonso, Leon Ruff and Tre Lamar.
The updated card is as follows:
* ROH (Original) World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Santana * TERMINAL Eliminator Match: Chris Sabin vs. Kenny Alfonso vs. Leon Ruff vs. Tre Lamar * Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys * Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash * Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black * Serena Deeb vs. Liiza Hall
Also advertised for the event are Queen Aminata, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Davey Richards, Lio Rush and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.
https://wrestlr.me/74225/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Feb 17
Feb 17 - Mickie James was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she spoke about having pitched her Hardcore Country gimmick to WWE. "It was cool an[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Charlotte Flair's feud with Ronda Rousey and how he believes it should go. “Well[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - ROH has issued the following announcement. BRISCOES TO DEFEND ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR Jay and Mark Briscoe have signed an o[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - D-Von Dudley has taken to Instagram to update fans on his health, revealing that he has to retire from professional wrestling due to spinal surgery. [...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - WWE has issued the following press release: WWE® Names Fiterman Sports Group Official Autograph Partner STAMFORD, Conn.–(BU[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - Following their live Dynamite and Rampage taping, Tony Khan came to the ring to address the fans. Khan got on the microphone and said “I’[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - United Festival Productions has issued the following press release: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE… THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17th, 2022 EC3, Former WWE Meg[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about his match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XIX back in 2003. &ld[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - Lucha Libre Online broke the news that WWE Spanish commentator Carlos Cabrera has been released from the WWE. “Breaking News: As first report[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - Back in April of 2019, Jim Ross signed a three year deal with All Elite Wrestling. Ross confirmed that his contract is up in April of this month, but[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - During the latest edition of Bare With Us, Carmella confirmed that her and Corey Graves are getting a reality show based on their lives. “We [...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - Due to Josh Alexander's work visa expiring, his appearance at TERMINUS 2 has been cancelled. His replacement has been named, however. Chris Sabin wi[...]
Feb 17
Feb 17 - During an appearance on the Battlegrounds podcast, Wardlow spoke about his partnership with MJF. "Essentially, when AEW started, Max just reached o[...]
Feb 16 AEW Dynamite Results (February 16 2022) It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for a very interesting episode of AEW Dynamite, whether that be in storyline or behind the scenes.[...]
Feb 16 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for a very interesting episode of AEW Dynamite, whether that be in storyline or behind the scenes.[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - The viewership for Tuesday's February 15th episode of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. This was a Vengence Day special episode. The show pulled in 525,000 live vie[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy, now going by the new ring name of Buddy Matthews is reportedly set to join All Elite Wrestling soon. Fightful Sele[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - The Hardy Boyz are back in town. Two announcements have been made for bookings with the Hardyz, with the first one being for Northeast Wrestling. S[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - During an appearance on The Strong Style Podcast, Jay White spoke about his goals for rejuvenating the Bullet Club. “I guess what I’m d[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku, collectively known as Violence is Forever, will be tonight's AEW Dynamite e[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - Nikki Bella recently took part in an interview with TV Insider reflecting on her recent in-ring return during the 2022 Women’s Royal R[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) was recently interviewed by Freddie Prinze Jr on the Wresting With Freddie podcast, where discussed her work w[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - WWE NXT 2.0 is set to their second Stand & Deliver show during WrestleMania weekend, with the date and start time now revealed. WrestleVotes repo[...]
Feb 16 Ric Flair Is Upset With WWE Again During his podcast, Ric Flair discussed his split from Wendy Barlow and mentioned that WWE did not reach out to him calling them "the most incentive c[...]
Feb 16 - During his podcast, Ric Flair discussed his split from Wendy Barlow and mentioned that WWE did not reach out to him calling them "the most incentive c[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS Check out the lineup for the show below: - AEW TNT Champ[...]
Feb 16
Feb 16 - Cody Rhodes departing All Elite Wrestling has naturally thrown up a few important questions, especially since he was a founding member of the company [...]