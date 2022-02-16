Jay White Wants To Rejuvenate The Bullet Club

“Like Cole said, he said to them the other night I believe, ‘Hey, if you need a hand, Jay White’s here.’ That’s what I’ve brought in, that’s what I’ve been brought in for. I felt like the Bucks could have a little bit of a hand with things recently. So, figured I’d come over and extend my hand to them. I don’t know how they feel about me personally from the past. I don’t know how they feel about me after they were ringside when I beat Kenny. But again, like Cole, when I think about it, there’s never really been any personal issue between me and the Bucks that should cause any problem with us being on the same page now.”

“I guess what I’m doing is really trying to rejuvenate Bullet Club in the way that I truly see it. You know, people can sometimes – whether they think Bullet Club gets stale or not. Especially since my absence from Japan, with the likes of guys like EVIL and the House of Torture trying to say that they’re still Bullet Club. You know, Bullet Club’s just going like this. So, I put it on myself to go to Impact, to New Japan Strong, to AEW, just to prove the success of Bullet Club has to run through me.”

During an appearance on The Strong Style Podcast, Jay White spoke about his goals for rejuvenating the Bullet Club.

» More News From This Feed

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Increases For Vengeance Day Special

The viewership for Tuesday's February 15th episode of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. This was a Vengence Day special episode. The show pulled in 525,000 live viewers on Syfy, which is up from the 400,000 viewers[...] Feb 16 - The viewership for Tuesday's February 15th episode of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. This was a Vengence Day special episode. The show pulled in 525,000 live viewers on Syfy, which is up from the 400,000 viewers[...]

Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Joining AEW Soon

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy, now going by the new ring name of Buddy Matthews is reportedly set to join All Elite Wrestling soon. Fightful Select is reporting that AEW sources have indicated an[...] Feb 16 - Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy, now going by the new ring name of Buddy Matthews is reportedly set to join All Elite Wrestling soon. Fightful Select is reporting that AEW sources have indicated an[...]

The Hardy Boys Announced For Two Matches In March

The Hardy Boyz are back in town. Two announcements have been made for bookings with the Hardyz, with the first one being for Northeast Wrestling. Special Sunday Spectacular on March 27th in Danbury[...] Feb 16 - The Hardy Boyz are back in town. Two announcements have been made for bookings with the Hardyz, with the first one being for Northeast Wrestling. Special Sunday Spectacular on March 27th in Danbury[...]

Jay White Wants To Rejuvenate The Bullet Club

During an appearance on The Strong Style Podcast, Jay White spoke about his goals for rejuvenating the Bullet Club. “I guess what I’m doing is really trying to rejuvenate Bullet Club in[...] Feb 16 - During an appearance on The Strong Style Podcast, Jay White spoke about his goals for rejuvenating the Bullet Club. “I guess what I’m doing is really trying to rejuvenate Bullet Club in[...]

Former MLW Tag-Team Backstage For AEW Dynamite Tonight

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku, collectively known as Violence is Forever, will be tonight's AEW Dynamite event from Nashville, TN. The tag team first debut[...] Feb 16 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku, collectively known as Violence is Forever, will be tonight's AEW Dynamite event from Nashville, TN. The tag team first debut[...]

Nikki Bella Reveals She Would Love To Get Back In A WWE Ring

Nikki Bella recently took part in an interview with TV Insider reflecting on her recent in-ring return during the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. On returning to the ring: [...] Feb 16 - Nikki Bella recently took part in an interview with TV Insider reflecting on her recent in-ring return during the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. On returning to the ring: [...]

AJ Lee Talks WOW Relaunch and Potential Return To The Ring

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) was recently interviewed by Freddie Prinze Jr on the Wresting With Freddie podcast, where discussed her work with WOW and when the relaunch will happen. On WOW[...] Feb 16 - Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) was recently interviewed by Freddie Prinze Jr on the Wresting With Freddie podcast, where discussed her work with WOW and when the relaunch will happen. On WOW[...]

NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver Scheduled For WrestleMania 38 Weekend

WWE NXT 2.0 is set to their second Stand & Deliver show during WrestleMania weekend, with the date and start time now revealed. WrestleVotes reports that the event is set for Saturday, April 2, 2[...] Feb 16 - WWE NXT 2.0 is set to their second Stand & Deliver show during WrestleMania weekend, with the date and start time now revealed. WrestleVotes reports that the event is set for Saturday, April 2, 2[...]

Ric Flair Is Upset With WWE Again

During his podcast, Ric Flair discussed his split from Wendy Barlow and mentioned that WWE did not reach out to him calling them "the most incentive company in the world" considering what he has given[...] Feb 16 - During his podcast, Ric Flair discussed his split from Wendy Barlow and mentioned that WWE did not reach out to him calling them "the most incentive company in the world" considering what he has given[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, TNT Title To Be Defended

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS Check out the lineup for the show below: - AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Darby Allin- [...] Feb 16 - All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS Check out the lineup for the show below: - AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Darby Allin- [...]

Cody Rhodes Reportedly Has No Stake In AEW Following Departure

Cody Rhodes departing All Elite Wrestling has naturally thrown up a few important questions, especially since he was a founding member of the company and an executive. During the latest Wrestling Obs[...] Feb 16 - Cody Rhodes departing All Elite Wrestling has naturally thrown up a few important questions, especially since he was a founding member of the company and an executive. During the latest Wrestling Obs[...]

AEW Launches AEW Music LIVE!, First-Ever Concert Announced

AEW issued the following: AEW Launches AEW Music LIVE! with First-Ever Concert Ahead of Revolution Pay-Per-View in Orlando — AEW’s newest venture will give fans a unique opportunit[...] Feb 16 - AEW issued the following: AEW Launches AEW Music LIVE! with First-Ever Concert Ahead of Revolution Pay-Per-View in Orlando — AEW’s newest venture will give fans a unique opportunit[...]

WWE Has Another Major Surprised Planned For WrestleMania 38

We're on the road to WrestleMania and this year things are looking more interesting than usual with the news that Stone Cold Steve Austin might be returning to the ring for one more match, and all sig[...] Feb 16 - We're on the road to WrestleMania and this year things are looking more interesting than usual with the news that Stone Cold Steve Austin might be returning to the ring for one more match, and all sig[...]

📺 WATCH: Trailer For WWE 2K22 'MyGM' Mode Released

One of the most hotly anticipated game features of the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game is the return of the "General Manager" mode which hasn't been seen in WWE video games since 2007 when it was known a[...] Feb 16 - One of the most hotly anticipated game features of the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game is the return of the "General Manager" mode which hasn't been seen in WWE video games since 2007 when it was known a[...]

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Date and Location Revealed

WWE has officially announced that the 2022 "WrestleMania Backlash" premium live event will be taking place on May 8 in Providence, Rhode Island. The official poster for the show features Roman Reigns[...] Feb 16 - WWE has officially announced that the 2022 "WrestleMania Backlash" premium live event will be taking place on May 8 in Providence, Rhode Island. The official poster for the show features Roman Reigns[...]

Late Update On Cody Rhodes To WWE, Vince McMahon's Reaction, WrestleMania & More

Wade Keller of PWTorch has posted an update on Cody Rhodes at PWTorchVIP.com. Keller confirmed the news that Cody Rhodes is heading back to WWE, and the fact Vince McMahon is very happy to have him b[...] Feb 16 - Wade Keller of PWTorch has posted an update on Cody Rhodes at PWTorchVIP.com. Keller confirmed the news that Cody Rhodes is heading back to WWE, and the fact Vince McMahon is very happy to have him b[...]

The Creed Brothers Are 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners

The Creed Brothers are new number one contenders for the Men's NXT Tag Team titles. In a hard-fought battle during tonight's Men's NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament finals they defea[...] Feb 15 - The Creed Brothers are new number one contenders for the Men's NXT Tag Team titles. In a hard-fought battle during tonight's Men's NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament finals they defea[...]

WWE NXT LVL UP Premiere Episode SPOILERS

WWE taped the premiere episode of NXT LVL UP tonight at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. This new show replaces 205 Live. Check out the SPOILERS for the show airing 10 pm ET F[...] Feb 15 - WWE taped the premiere episode of NXT LVL UP tonight at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. This new show replaces 205 Live. Check out the SPOILERS for the show airing 10 pm ET F[...]

AEW Dark Results (15th February 2021)

Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash QT Marshall w/ Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo & Nick Comoroto defeated Pat Brink Max Caster [...] Feb 15 - Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash QT Marshall w/ Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo & Nick Comoroto defeated Pat Brink Max Caster [...]

WWE NXT 2.0: Vengeance Day Results - February 15, 2022

NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Live Results (February 15, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video Package: [...] Feb 15 - NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Live Results (February 15, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video Package: [...]

Former ROH Talent Debuts On WWE NXT: Level Up

As previously reported, WWE NXT: Level Up is a new series that will be the replacement for 205 Live brand which has now come to an end. Former ROH interviewer Quinn McKay made her debut during the NX[...] Feb 15 - As previously reported, WWE NXT: Level Up is a new series that will be the replacement for 205 Live brand which has now come to an end. Former ROH interviewer Quinn McKay made her debut during the NX[...]

📸 FIRST LOOK: WWE NXT: Level Up Logo and Branding

As reported earlier, 205 Live is no more and WWE is replacing the show with a new one for NXT, called "NXT: Level Up" with the first taping being recorded tonight prior to NXT Vengeance Day in Orlando[...] Feb 15 - As reported earlier, 205 Live is no more and WWE is replacing the show with a new one for NXT, called "NXT: Level Up" with the first taping being recorded tonight prior to NXT Vengeance Day in Orlando[...]

MLW Set For Chicago Return In July

MLW issued the following press release: MLW returns to Chicago this summer, tickets on sale March 1 at 10am at MLWgo.com & Eventbrite Tickets start at $10 Major League Wrestling is returning to[...] Feb 15 - MLW issued the following press release: MLW returns to Chicago this summer, tickets on sale March 1 at 10am at MLWgo.com & Eventbrite Tickets start at $10 Major League Wrestling is returning to[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Rises For Second Syfy Episode

Monday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW pulled in an average of 1.602 million viewers on Syfy, according to Showbuzz Daily. This good news is that viewership was up on last week[...] Feb 15 - Monday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW pulled in an average of 1.602 million viewers on Syfy, according to Showbuzz Daily. This good news is that viewership was up on last week[...]