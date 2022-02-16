AJ Lee Talks WOW Relaunch and Potential Return To The Ring
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2022
Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) was recently interviewed by Freddie Prinze Jr on the
Wresting With Freddie podcast, where discussed her work with WOW and when the relaunch will happen. On WOW relaunch:
"So we’ll actually be shooting pretty soon, I think we’re maybe 60 days out, so it’s getting kinda close. We’re gonna be in syndication in the fall of 2022. Please check wowe.com for your local listings. It’s also on the CWC app and Pluto app. But you know, what really inspired me to join WOW, was the idea that it was women behind the scenes in every capacity and women in front of the camera in every capacity. And, to me, I love wrestling. I never stopped loving wrestling and this was the perfect way to rejoin the world of wrestling, but also combine it with what I’m doing now (as a writer) and what I have a passion for now."
On stepping back in the ring:
"Wrestling opportunities have popped up over the years and I’ve just never been ready for that. I’m not sure like physically that something like that the fires there, but the art of it, that’s always been there."
