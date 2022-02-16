Cody Rhodes Reportedly Has No Stake In AEW Following Departure

Cody Rhodes departing All Elite Wrestling has naturally thrown up a few important questions, especially since he was a founding member of the company and an executive.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed Cody doesn’t have any stake in the company now despite the rumors that The Elite has ownership of the company. AEW President Tony Khan is the sole owner of the promotion and The Elite hold executive positions, Cody, however, has stepped down from this role in departing the company.

Meltzer noted that Cody was originally intended to be one of the four headline names of AEW with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley joining him.

As time went on Cody’s role expanded into elevating new stars like Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara. Then the company acquired Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and CM Punk who have since become the main players of the promotion.