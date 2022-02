AEW Launches AEW Music LIVE!, First-Ever Concert Announced

AEW issued the following:

AEW Launches AEW Music LIVE! with First-Ever Concert Ahead of Revolution Pay-Per-View in Orlando

— AEW’s newest venture will give fans a unique opportunity to enjoy their favorite themes with the energy of a live concert experience —

Feb. 16, 2022 – Two days ahead of the launch of its new collaboration album, Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1, AEW announced the launch of a live concert experience, “AEW Music Live!” with its first-ever show in Orlando on Saturday, March 5. Taking place at The Venue at UCF ahead of the highly anticipated AEW REVOLUTION pay-per-view, AEW Music LIVE! adds yet another dimension to the footprint of AEW Themes, which continues to captivate listeners across the world with chart-topping music.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Doors for the event open on Saturday, March 5, at 8 p.m. ET, with the show starting at 8:30 p.m.

The announcement furthers the momentum of AEW Themes. “I AM,” the theme for AEW’s new signing Keith Lee, garnered more than 340,000 views on YouTube since launching last Wednesday night, and it was announced that Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1 will benefit the Bootsy Collins Foundation, with the legendary funk musician contributing to the initial track on the project.

AEW Music LIVE! will be headlined by AEW’s in-house producer, Mikey Rukus, and features a live band and support from rappers Monteasy, who contributed to AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara’s theme song “Take Flight,” and Wrestle and Flow, known for Shawn Spears’ and Serena Deeb’s AEW themes. Both rappers were integral contributors to Who We Are, and the performances during the concert will include both original AEW themes and songs from the upcoming album.

An AEW concert series was inspired by Rukus’ critically acclaimed live performance of The Lucha Bros.’ theme, “Zero Miedo” at the AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view in September. Shortly after, Adam Cole’s “All About Tha (Boom!)” theme reached #1 on the iTunes Metal Chart. Now, the themes that illustrate the personas of AEW’s world-class roster can be experienced like never before through this first-of-its-kind concert series.

“Since day one, the mission of AEW Themes has been to deliver a multi-faceted experience for fans,” said Mikey Rukus, Music Producer at AEW. “Beyond telling stories for our incredible talent as they make their way to the ring, we strive to create music that can transcend and be experienced in different settings. This includes being added to personal playlists, being heard in sports arenas across the U.S., and now, our first-ever live concert setting. Fans heading to Orlando for REVOLUTION have a unique opportunity to enjoy their favorite themes within the energy of a live gig, and this is the beginning of AEW offering an amazing new experience on the road.”

