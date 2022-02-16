WWE Has Another Major Surprised Planned For WrestleMania 38

We're on the road to WrestleMania and this year things are looking more interesting than usual with the news that Stone Cold Steve Austin might be returning to the ring for one more match, and all signs pointing toward Cody Rhodes returning following his shock departure from All Elite Wrestling.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer actually confirmed that Stone Cold Steve Austin will be lacing up his boots to wrestle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

Additionally, Meltzer revealed WWE has another Austin-level surprise planned for the biggest show in the WWE calendar.

"There’s apparently one more surprise besides Austin still to come and it’s supposed to be Austin-level. That’s a pretty small list of people that can be Austin-level. The Rock, I think has got stuff going on so I don’t think it’s gonna be him so who else do we have? Hogan, Flair, and Undertaker, right? Is there anybody else still alive that would qualify at that level?"

In regards to WWE vetran John Cena, Meltzer noted he has "stuff going on" but as recent days have shown "never say never" in pro wrestling.