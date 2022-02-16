WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: Trailer For WWE 2K22 'MyGM' Mode Released

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2022

📺 WATCH: Trailer For WWE 2K22 'MyGM' Mode Released

One of the most hotly anticipated game features of the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game is the return of the "General Manager" mode which hasn't been seen in WWE video games since 2007 when it was known as the WWE 24/7 mode.

Today 2K Games released some details on the upcoming "MyGM" mode, with a description reading, "In MyGM, players step into the role of a WWE General Manager and call the shots on their way to  building the biggest brand in the WWE Universe. From drafting the ultimate roster of WWE Superstars  and Legends to developing iconic rivalries and championship showdowns, players will get the chance to  take the reins and prove themselves on sports entertainment’s biggest stages."

Watch the trailer below.


