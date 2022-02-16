WrestleMania Backlash tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 18 at 10 am ET. The Ticketmaster pre-sale will run from February 16-17.

The official poster for the show features Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair.

WWE has officially announced that the 2022 "WrestleMania Backlash" premium live event will be taking place on May 8 in Providence, Rhode Island.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Date and Location Revealed

Late Update On Cody Rhodes To WWE, Vince McMahon's Reaction, WrestleMania & More

The Creed Brothers Are 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners

WWE NXT LVL UP Premiere Episode SPOILERS

AEW Dark Results (15th February 2021)

WWE NXT 2.0: Vengeance Day Results - February 15, 2022

Former ROH Talent Debuts On WWE NXT: Level Up

📸 FIRST LOOK: WWE NXT: Level Up Logo and Branding

MLW Set For Chicago Return In July

WWE RAW Viewership Rises For Second Syfy Episode

Backstage Reaction In WWE To Cody Rhodes Departing AEW

WWE 205 Live Brand Is Officially Over, New NXT Show Launching

Kurt Angle's Brother Needs A Kidney Transplant

CM Punk Segment Confirmed For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS

Cody Rhodes And Tony Khan Reportedly Had A Falling Out, Lawyers Involved

Miro Says WWE Lied To Him About Being In WrestleMania Main Event, Talks Controversial Lana/Bobby Lashley Storyline

Brock Lesnar Recalls Stone Cold Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002

AJ Styles Says WWE Needs Working Relationships With Other Companies

Brock Lesnar Says He Looks At Vince McMahon As A Father Figure

WWE "Fully Anticipate" Cody Rhodes Will Return

Dustin Rhodes Addresses His AEW Status

Cody and Brandi Rhodes Issue Statements On AEW Departures

Tony Khan Announces Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes Are Leaving AEW

WWE Issues Statement On Passing of Referee Mickie Jay Henson

