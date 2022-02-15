The Creed Brothers Are 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners

The Creed Brothers are new number one contenders for the Men's NXT Tag Team titles.

In a hard-fought battle during tonight's Men's NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament finals they defeated MSK in the finals.

Courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com, here is what went down:

2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: the Creed Brothers vs MSK

We start with a video hyping this year's Dusty Classic tournament. This is MSK's second year in the finals as they seek to win the coveted guaranteed title match that comes with winning the Dusty Classic. We head to a break ahead of the entrances. The Diamond Mine escort the Creed Brothers out, who now wear matching white and blue-diamond gear. Nash Carter tries his luck first against Brutus, then Julius, Creed. Carter brings in Wes Lee and MSK perform a series of tandem offensive moves until the ref warns them out. Brutus attempts to enter the ring as Julius rolls out, and Wes Lee decides to use the moment to hit a tope con giro on Julius at the ringside area! They take the action back into the ring and Julius Creed takes control with a beautiful gut-wrench suplex toss. Julius bull charges Wes Lee while he's on the apron and Lee flies across the gap to crash against the commentary table. We go to break with both members of MSK down on the floor!

Back from the break. Commentary informs us that the Creed Brothers dominated throughout the break. We return to find Brutus and Wes Lee in combat. Brutus works over Wes' left knee with elbow and knee drops. Brutus uses a big bear hug to torture Lee and the ref checks on Wes. Lee uses a series of left elbow strikes to attempt to break the hold, but Brutus simply relaxes it before cinching it in again. We're show a huge photo of Dusty on the screen behind Brutus, who double-fist pounds Wes Lee's chest. Lee finally breaks free and makes the hot tag to Nash Carter.

Nash takes down Julius Creed with a leaping lariat and a snap German Suplex. Nash unloads a flurry of kicks, sweeping the leg before darting over to Superkick Brutus on the apron! Carter gets Lee to assist him in an aerial strike to Julius outside. Carter climbs the turnbuckles and Lee tags himself in. Carter dives, crashes into Julius, and streaks across the ring to knock Brutus off the apron. Wes Lee with a spinning 450 to Julius off the top to cover for two. The crowd shows both team some love after the impressive spot. Carter is dumped over the ropes by Julius Creed but Lee drops him. Wes Lee slingshots Julius into a Superkick from Carter. Carter covers and nearly picks up the win but Brutus makes the save just in time!

The ref shows both teams a lot of lateral, allowing all four men in the ring for a rather lengthy period. Eventually Carter attempts a suicide dive on Julius Creed outside the ring, but Julius catches Carter mid-flight and smashes him into the ring! Julius takes it into the ring and drives Carter into the mat, picking up the win!

Your Winners of the 2022 Dusty Classic and NEW Number One Contenders, the Creed Brothers!