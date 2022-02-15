» More News From This Feed

The Creed Brothers Are 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners

The Creed Brothers are new number one contenders for the Men's NXT Tag Team titles. In a hard-fought battle during tonight's Men's NXT Dusty Rh[...] Feb 15 - The Creed Brothers are new number one contenders for the Men's NXT Tag Team titles. In a hard-fought battle during tonight's Men's NXT Dusty Rh[...]

WWE NXT LVL UP Premiere Episode SPOILERS

WWE taped the premiere episode of NXT LVL UP tonight at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. This new show replaces 205 Live. Che[...] Feb 15 - WWE taped the premiere episode of NXT LVL UP tonight at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. This new show replaces 205 Live. Che[...]

AEW Dark Results (15th February 2021)

Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash QT Marshall w/ Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo & Nic[...] Feb 15 - Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash QT Marshall w/ Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo & Nic[...]

WWE NXT 2.0: Vengeance Day Results - February 15, 2022

NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Live Results (February 15, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hoga[...] Feb 15 - NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Live Results (February 15, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hoga[...]

Former ROH Talent Debuts On WWE NXT: Level Up

As previously reported, WWE NXT: Level Up is a new series that will be the replacement for 205 Live brand which has now come to an end. Former ROH in[...] Feb 15 - As previously reported, WWE NXT: Level Up is a new series that will be the replacement for 205 Live brand which has now come to an end. Former ROH in[...]

📸 FIRST LOOK: WWE NXT: Level Up Logo and Branding

As reported earlier, 205 Live is no more and WWE is replacing the show with a new one for NXT, called "NXT: Level Up" with the first taping being reco[...] Feb 15 - As reported earlier, 205 Live is no more and WWE is replacing the show with a new one for NXT, called "NXT: Level Up" with the first taping being reco[...]

MLW Set For Chicago Return In July

MLW issued the following press release: MLW returns to Chicago this summer, tickets on sale March 1 at 10am at MLWgo.com & Eventbrite Tickets st[...] Feb 15 - MLW issued the following press release: MLW returns to Chicago this summer, tickets on sale March 1 at 10am at MLWgo.com & Eventbrite Tickets st[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Rises For Second Syfy Episode

Monday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW pulled in an average of 1.602 million viewers on Syfy, according to Showbuzz Daily. Thi[...] Feb 15 - Monday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW pulled in an average of 1.602 million viewers on Syfy, according to Showbuzz Daily. Thi[...]

Backstage Reaction In WWE To Cody Rhodes Departing AEW

During today's Wrestling Observer’s “We’re Live, Pal”, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast discussed the internal reacti[...] Feb 15 - During today's Wrestling Observer’s “We’re Live, Pal”, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast discussed the internal reacti[...]

WWE 205 Live Brand Is Officially Over, New NXT Show Launching

WWE 205 is over as a series according to PWInsider. The brand which launched to showcase the Cruiserweight Division on November 29, 2016, has b[...] Feb 15 - WWE 205 is over as a series according to PWInsider. The brand which launched to showcase the Cruiserweight Division on November 29, 2016, has b[...]

Kurt Angle's Brother Needs A Kidney Transplant

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is seeking help for his brother Eric Angle who he revealed is in need of a kidney transplant. You may remember Eric worke[...] Feb 15 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is seeking help for his brother Eric Angle who he revealed is in need of a kidney transplant. You may remember Eric worke[...]

CM Punk Segment Confirmed For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS

AEW has revealed a new segment for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS. CM Punk is set to reveal the terms for his rematch against MJF. Punk[...] Feb 15 - AEW has revealed a new segment for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS. CM Punk is set to reveal the terms for his rematch against MJF. Punk[...]

Cody Rhodes And Tony Khan Reportedly Had A Falling Out, Lawyers Involved

A report from TMZ reveals that there was a falling out of some kind between Cody Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan which led to Cody and Brandi depar[...] Feb 15 - A report from TMZ reveals that there was a falling out of some kind between Cody Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan which led to Cody and Brandi depar[...]

Miro Says WWE Lied To Him About Being In WrestleMania Main Event, Talks Controversial Lana/Bobby Lashley Storyline

Miro was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he spoke about a promise that was made to him that he would be in the main event of WrestleMan[...] Feb 15 - Miro was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he spoke about a promise that was made to him that he would be in the main event of WrestleMan[...]

Brock Lesnar Recalls Stone Cold Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee show, Brock Lesnar spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin walking out of WWE back in 2002, when he was scheduled[...] Feb 15 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee show, Brock Lesnar spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin walking out of WWE back in 2002, when he was scheduled[...]

AJ Styles Says WWE Needs Working Relationships With Other Companies

AJ Styles recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport about the possibility of IMPACT having more crossovers in WWE, following Mickie James appearin[...] Feb 15 - AJ Styles recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport about the possibility of IMPACT having more crossovers in WWE, following Mickie James appearin[...]

Brock Lesnar Says He Looks At Vince McMahon As A Father Figure

Brock Lesnar was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about his relationship with Dana White. “Yeah, Dana’s alright,[...] Feb 15 - Brock Lesnar was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about his relationship with Dana White. “Yeah, Dana’s alright,[...]

WWE "Fully Anticipate" Cody Rhodes Will Return

Cody Rhodes looks likely to return to WWE following the news today that he and his wife Brandi are departing All Elite Wrestling. Cody who was instru[...] Feb 15 - Cody Rhodes looks likely to return to WWE following the news today that he and his wife Brandi are departing All Elite Wrestling. Cody who was instru[...]

Dustin Rhodes Addresses His AEW Status

Dustin Rhodes has addressed his status with All Elite Wrestling, following the news that his brother Cody is leaving the company. He tweeted, "No I a[...] Feb 15 - Dustin Rhodes has addressed his status with All Elite Wrestling, following the news that his brother Cody is leaving the company. He tweeted, "No I a[...]

Cody and Brandi Rhodes Issue Statements On AEW Departures

Cody and Brandi Rhodes have both issued statements on their surprise departures from AEW. Cody Rhodes Statement: “I have loved my time at AE[...] Feb 15 - Cody and Brandi Rhodes have both issued statements on their surprise departures from AEW. Cody Rhodes Statement: “I have loved my time at AE[...]

Tony Khan Announces Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes Are Leaving AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes are departing from the company. A statement was issued by AEW President and CEO Ton[...] Feb 15 - All Elite Wrestling has announced Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes are departing from the company. A statement was issued by AEW President and CEO Ton[...]

WWE Issues Statement On Passing of Referee Mickie Jay Henson

We reported on Monday, former WCW and WWE referee Mickie Henson sadly passed away earlier this week following COVID-19 pneumonia aged 59 years old. W[...] Feb 15 - We reported on Monday, former WCW and WWE referee Mickie Henson sadly passed away earlier this week following COVID-19 pneumonia aged 59 years old. W[...]

Alternate Broadcast Commentary Team Announced For IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender

IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender 2022 will feature an alternate broadcast commentary team that will be available exclusive on FITE. The alternate commen[...] Feb 15 - IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender 2022 will feature an alternate broadcast commentary team that will be available exclusive on FITE. The alternate commen[...]

IMPACT Tag Champions The Good Brothers File For Trademark

A report from PWInsider reveals IMPACT Wrestling tag team champions The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) filed for the trademark on "The [...] Feb 15 - A report from PWInsider reveals IMPACT Wrestling tag team champions The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) filed for the trademark on "The [...]