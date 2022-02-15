CM Punk Segment Confirmed For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

- Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Wardlow vs. Max Caster

CM Punk is set to reveal the terms for his rematch against MJF. Punk will reveal the time, place, and rules for the match.

AEW has revealed a new segment for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

WWE RAW Viewership Rises For Second Syfy Episode

Monday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW pulled in an average of 1.602 million viewers on Syfy, according to Showbuzz Daily. Thi[...] Feb 15 - Monday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW pulled in an average of 1.602 million viewers on Syfy, according to Showbuzz Daily. Thi[...]

Backstage Reaction In WWE To Cody Rhodes Departing AEW

During today's Wrestling Observer’s “We’re Live, Pal”, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast discussed the internal reacti[...] Feb 15 - During today's Wrestling Observer’s “We’re Live, Pal”, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast discussed the internal reacti[...]

WWE 205 Live Brand Is Officially Over, New NXT Show Launching

WWE 205 is over as a series according to PWInsider. The brand which launched to showcase the Cruiserweight Division on November 29, 2016, has b[...] Feb 15 - WWE 205 is over as a series according to PWInsider. The brand which launched to showcase the Cruiserweight Division on November 29, 2016, has b[...]

Kurt Angle's Brother Needs A Kidney Transplant

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is seeking help for his brother Eric Angle who he revealed is in need of a kidney transplant. You may remember Eric worke[...] Feb 15 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is seeking help for his brother Eric Angle who he revealed is in need of a kidney transplant. You may remember Eric worke[...]

Cody Rhodes And Tony Khan Reportedly Had A Falling Out, Lawyers Involved

A report from TMZ reveals that there was a falling out of some kind between Cody Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan which led to Cody and Brandi depar[...] Feb 15 - A report from TMZ reveals that there was a falling out of some kind between Cody Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan which led to Cody and Brandi depar[...]

Miro Says WWE Lied To Him About Being In WrestleMania Main Event, Talks Controversial Lana/Bobby Lashley Storyline

Miro was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he spoke about a promise that was made to him that he would be in the main event of WrestleMan[...] Feb 15 - Miro was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he spoke about a promise that was made to him that he would be in the main event of WrestleMan[...]

Brock Lesnar Recalls Stone Cold Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee show, Brock Lesnar spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin walking out of WWE back in 2002, when he was scheduled[...] Feb 15 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee show, Brock Lesnar spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin walking out of WWE back in 2002, when he was scheduled[...]

AJ Styles Says WWE Needs Working Relationships With Other Companies

AJ Styles recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport about the possibility of IMPACT having more crossovers in WWE, following Mickie James appearin[...] Feb 15 - AJ Styles recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport about the possibility of IMPACT having more crossovers in WWE, following Mickie James appearin[...]

Brock Lesnar Says He Looks At Vince McMahon As A Father Figure

Brock Lesnar was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about his relationship with Dana White. “Yeah, Dana’s alright,[...] Feb 15 - Brock Lesnar was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about his relationship with Dana White. “Yeah, Dana’s alright,[...]

WWE "Fully Anticipate" Cody Rhodes Will Return

Cody Rhodes looks likely to return to WWE following the news today that he and his wife Brandi are departing All Elite Wrestling. Cody who was instru[...] Feb 15 - Cody Rhodes looks likely to return to WWE following the news today that he and his wife Brandi are departing All Elite Wrestling. Cody who was instru[...]

Dustin Rhodes Addresses His AEW Status

Dustin Rhodes has addressed his status with All Elite Wrestling, following the news that his brother Cody is leaving the company. He tweeted, "No I a[...] Feb 15 - Dustin Rhodes has addressed his status with All Elite Wrestling, following the news that his brother Cody is leaving the company. He tweeted, "No I a[...]

Cody and Brandi Rhodes Issue Statements On AEW Departures

Cody and Brandi Rhodes have both issued statements on their surprise departures from AEW. Cody Rhodes Statement: “I have loved my time at AE[...] Feb 15 - Cody and Brandi Rhodes have both issued statements on their surprise departures from AEW. Cody Rhodes Statement: “I have loved my time at AE[...]

Tony Khan Announces Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes Are Leaving AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes are departing from the company. A statement was issued by AEW President and CEO Ton[...] Feb 15 - All Elite Wrestling has announced Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes are departing from the company. A statement was issued by AEW President and CEO Ton[...]

WWE Issues Statement On Passing of Referee Mickie Jay Henson

We reported on Monday, former WCW and WWE referee Mickie Henson sadly passed away earlier this week following COVID-19 pneumonia aged 59 years old. W[...] Feb 15 - We reported on Monday, former WCW and WWE referee Mickie Henson sadly passed away earlier this week following COVID-19 pneumonia aged 59 years old. W[...]

Alternate Broadcast Commentary Team Announced For IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender

IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender 2022 will feature an alternate broadcast commentary team that will be available exclusive on FITE. The alternate commen[...] Feb 15 - IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender 2022 will feature an alternate broadcast commentary team that will be available exclusive on FITE. The alternate commen[...]

IMPACT Tag Champions The Good Brothers File For Trademark

A report from PWInsider reveals IMPACT Wrestling tag team champions The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) filed for the trademark on "The [...] Feb 15 - A report from PWInsider reveals IMPACT Wrestling tag team champions The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) filed for the trademark on "The [...]

It's Vengeance Day, Card For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on SyFy

WWE will tonight present a Vengeance Day special of NXT 2.0 which will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Syfy du[...] Feb 15 - WWE will tonight present a Vengeance Day special of NXT 2.0 which will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Syfy du[...]

WWE Reportedly Keeping An Eye On Cody Rhodes Who Is Still Currently A Free Agent

Cody Rhodes is still currently one of the hottest free agents in the world of professional wrestling still having not signed a new deal with All Elite[...] Feb 15 - Cody Rhodes is still currently one of the hottest free agents in the world of professional wrestling still having not signed a new deal with All Elite[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Star Announces Engagement To Marry

WWE NXT 2.0 star Harland (Parker Boudreaux) revealed on social media that he has his partner are engaged to be married. He asked his girlfriend to ma[...] Feb 15 - WWE NXT 2.0 star Harland (Parker Boudreaux) revealed on social media that he has his partner are engaged to be married. He asked his girlfriend to ma[...]

Wrestling Ring Was Built At Steve Austin's Home Last Year, WrestleMania Update

WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to wrestle would be one of the biggest pro wrestling returns in history should it happen and all s[...] Feb 15 - WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to wrestle would be one of the biggest pro wrestling returns in history should it happen and all s[...]

Alexa Bliss Returning To The Ring This Weekend

Alexa Bliss will return to the ring this Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Bliss’ therapist revealed on t[...] Feb 14 - Alexa Bliss will return to the ring this Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Bliss’ therapist revealed on t[...]

Rey Mysterio Vs The Miz Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has announced a new singles match for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. During Monday's RAW on Syfy, The Miz was on c[...] Feb 14 - WWE has announced a new singles match for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. During Monday's RAW on Syfy, The Miz was on c[...]

Stone Cold Steve Austin Returning To The Ring At WWE WrestleMania 38!?

Bryan Alvarez is reporting that WWE has been pushing for Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. WWE has report[...] Feb 14 - Bryan Alvarez is reporting that WWE has been pushing for Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. WWE has report[...]