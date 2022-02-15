AJ Styles Says WWE Needs Working Relationships With Other Companies

AJ Styles recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport about the possibility of IMPACT having more crossovers in WWE, following Mickie James appearing in the Royal Rumble as Knockouts Champion.

"I would love to see it. I think it's a good thing. I'm afraid the door only opens one way. There is a lot of library on AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and some of the other guys and girls. It wouldn't be a bad thing."

On if AJ would be willing to appear in IMPACT Wrestling:

"Maybe, I wouldn't mind it."

AJ continued with his belief that WWE needs more interaction with other companies.