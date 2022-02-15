Alternate Broadcast Commentary Team Announced For IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender

IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender 2022 will feature an alternate broadcast commentary team that will be available exclusive on FITE.

The alternate commentary team will feature SoCal Val, Tara, and Traci Brooks.

Check out the announcement below:

Impact Wrestling: No Surrender Gets Alt Commentary from SoCal Val, Tara & Traci Brooks!

In a first in wrestling commentary, 3 women – each with incredible experience and fierce opinions – will hold nothing back as Impact World Champion Moose defends his title against W. Morrisey and Mickie James goes one-on-one with the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X winner Tasha Sheetz; Let the alt commentary team talk you through all the action during the February 19 PPV event, exclusively on FITE.

New York, NY (February 15, 2022)–Impact Wrestling is offering an alternative commentary channel for the No Surrender event on Saturday, February 19th. The commentators include Impact Wrestling star personalities SoCal Val, Lisa Marie Varon (aka Tara) and Traci Brooks. SoCal Val and Lisa Marie currently are two parts of the very popular podcast GAW (Grown Ass Women) where they not only talk about the latest in pro wrestling but the empowerment of women in society today.

“I am so thrilled to represent Impact Wrestling, a company I proudly worked for 9 years, in a new and exciting role,” said SoCal Val. “My GAW TV sister Lisa Marie Varon and original TNA Knockout Traci Brooks and I are going to make a very entertaining commentary team. In fact, 3 females on commentary has never been done before, so this is an honor! What’s also exciting about this alternate version of commentary is that we’re able to directly engage with FITE fans all over the world while we watch the action together in real time.”

You can count on them giving you an alternative viewpoint of Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender, especially the main event Moose defending his title against W. Morrisey and the Knockouts Championship with Mickie James vs. Tara Sheetz. The alt commentary team will also give their opinions as the renegade group from Ring of Honor known as Honor No More goes to war with Team Impact, with Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Matt Taven, Vincent & PCO battle Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, Rhino & Josh Alexander. If Honor No More wins, they will be allowed to stay in Impact Wrestling, but if they lose they’ll be exiled forever.

Order IMPACT NO SURRENDER on FITE for just $9.99 and GET THE ALTERNATIVE COMMENTARY at no extra charge!