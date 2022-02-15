WWE Reportedly Keeping An Eye On Cody Rhodes Who Is Still Currently A Free Agent

Cody Rhodes is still currently one of the hottest free agents in the world of professional wrestling still having not signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling. His deal expired at the end of 2021.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed there was a lot of discussion concerning Rhodes backstage at Monday's WWE RAW.

"He still has not signed and originally when he hadn’t signed it just seemed like one of those things but now here we are. We’re in mid-February and the contract was up at the end of December or maybe January 1st. Yes, a lot of talk about Cody Rhodes and it is probably best said that before I would say that there was minimal possibility that he wasn’t gonna sign but I would not say that now. I think there’s a lot of people who think that it’s up in the air of what is going to happen next. He’s a big name free agent right now." Meltzer added, "At this point, I’m presuming that I’m not gonna hear from him until the decision’s made and he wants it out."

TNT recently renewed 'Rhodes To The Top' and he is a judge on 'The Go Big Show' so all signs indicate he will resign with AEW, it's just curious as to why he hasn't done so yet.

Meltzer noted WWE would be open to making a significant offer to Rhodes for him return to the company and "It will be interesting to watch this story, especially now."