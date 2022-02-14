WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Alexa Bliss Returning To The Ring This Weekend Alexa Bliss will return to the ring this Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Bliss’ therapist revealed on tonight's WWE RAW that Bliss is cured and she can n[...]
Feb 14 - WWE has announced a new singles match for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. During Monday's RAW on Syfy, The Miz was on commentary during the Mysterios’ match agains[...]
Feb 14 - Bryan Alvarez is reporting that WWE has been pushing for Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. WWE has reportedly made a pitch to Austin to who they have been [...]
WWE RAW Results - February 14, 2022 WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (February 14, 2022): Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Airing LIVE on the SyFy Channel tonig[...]
AEW Dark Elevation Results (February 14 2022) It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's a special day today and I'd like to celebrate the 14th of February by saying Happy 50th Episode to AEW Dark Elevation! AEW are celebrating with 7 matches[...]
Tommaso Ciampa Appears On Monday's WWE RAW WWE NXT 2.0 star Tommaso Ciampa made an appearance during Monday's RAW on Syfy. Following a recent brawl with Dolph Ziggler during last week’s NXT, Ciampa was there to watch Ziggler and R[...]
Former WWE Referee Mickey Jay Passes Away It has sadly been announced by Mike Mooneyham on Twitter that former WWE referee Mickey Jay Henson has passed away. This is likely due to his battle with cancer he has been undergoing. Current WWE re[...]
Miro On WWE Firing: "I Was So Happy." During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Miro recalled getting released from WWE. “I was so happy. I kind of lost it for 30 seconds because when the whole pandemic thing was happening, we[...]
Feb 14 - Josh Alexander has announced that his Impact Wrestling contract has expired. This means that his US work visa is also expiring as a result. Alexander took to Twitter to apologize to fans for having [...]
Feb 14 - Sarah Logan took to her Substack page to discuss her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. “The moment I received the phone call that I would be an entrant in the 2022 Royal Rumble my whole body[...]
Feb 14 - AEW has announced they will be returning to Long Island, NY on Wednesday, May 11 for live Dynamite and Rampage tapings. During this taping, the company will kick off their much anticipated Owen Hart [...]
Feb 14 - During an interview with the Strong Style Podcast, Jay White spoke about feeling that he can show up in any promotion in the United States. “I could see myself showing up there either Monday [...]
Feb 14 - Bianca Belair has partnered with Fenty to help promote their new lipstick collection. The Fenty brand was founded by Rihanna in 2017. Speaking with Alistar McGeorge of Metro, Belair gushed about the [...]
Feb 14 - The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has found a home, as per this press release: IPWHF REACHES AGREEMENT WITH ALBANY COUNTY ON PROPOSED LOCATION 2/14/2022 – Albany, NY &nda[...]
Feb 14 - MLW has released the following announcement: Alex Shelley vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout has been signed for Saturday, February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charl[...]
Feb 14 - 2019 vs. 2022 Am I the only one who noticed that Chris Jericho has slimmed down and looks like he’s in better shape?Kuddos to him! Especially at 51. pic.twitter.com/zPYEwT0dYn — Wrestl[...]
WWE Quick With The Los Angeles Rams Title Belt WWE had custom belts made for both The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl. As Seen on Sunday the Rams picked up the win and WWE presented them with a title that could be seen on[...]
Feb 14 - ROH issued the following: SAMOA JOE INDUCTED INTO INAUGURAL ROH HALL OF FAME CLASS Ring of Honor is proud to welcome Samoa Joe, the most dominant ROH World Champion in history, into the inaugural cl[...]
Feb 14 - AEW will air another episode of Dark: Elevation tonight at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card for the show below: - Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page)[...]
AEW Dark Star Suffers Torn ACL, Out For 9 Months Megan Bayne who competes on AEW Dark revealed recently she suffered a Torn ACL and will be out of action for up to nine months. Bayne has been victorious in all three of her past matches on AEW Dark [...]
Feb 14 - WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation celebrating Black History Month, titled, "The Best Of WWE: Celebrating Black History." WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp hosts the compilation which [...]