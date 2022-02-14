Rey Mysterio Vs The Miz Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE later announced that Rey Mysterio will take on The Miz at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia which will take place live on Saturday, February 19 on WWE Network and Peacock in the United States.

During Monday's RAW on Syfy, The Miz was on commentary during the Mysterios’ match against the Alpha Academy, when he cost them the match and then he attacked Rey and Dominik.

WWE has announced a new singles match for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Alexa Bliss will return to the ring this Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Bliss’ therapist revealed on t[...] Feb 14 - Alexa Bliss will return to the ring this Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Bliss’ therapist revealed on t[...]

WWE has announced a new singles match for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. During Monday's RAW on Syfy, The Miz was on c[...] Feb 14 - WWE has announced a new singles match for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. During Monday's RAW on Syfy, The Miz was on c[...]

Bryan Alvarez is reporting that WWE has been pushing for Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. WWE has report[...] Feb 14 - Bryan Alvarez is reporting that WWE has been pushing for Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. WWE has report[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (February 14, 2022): Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of[...] Feb 14 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (February 14, 2022): Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of[...]

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's a special day today and I'd like to celebrate the 14th of February by saying Happy 50th Episode to AEW [...] Feb 14 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's a special day today and I'd like to celebrate the 14th of February by saying Happy 50th Episode to AEW [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 star Tommaso Ciampa made an appearance during Monday's RAW on Syfy. Following a recent brawl with Dolph Ziggler during last week&rs[...] Feb 14 - WWE NXT 2.0 star Tommaso Ciampa made an appearance during Monday's RAW on Syfy. Following a recent brawl with Dolph Ziggler during last week&rs[...]

It has sadly been announced by Mike Mooneyham on Twitter that former WWE referee Mickey Jay Henson has passed away. This is likely due to his battle w[...] Feb 14 - It has sadly been announced by Mike Mooneyham on Twitter that former WWE referee Mickey Jay Henson has passed away. This is likely due to his battle w[...]

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Miro recalled getting released from WWE. “I was so happy. I kind of lost it for 30 seconds becau[...] Feb 14 - During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Miro recalled getting released from WWE. “I was so happy. I kind of lost it for 30 seconds becau[...]

Brock Lesnar was recently interviewed on The Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about the possibility of ever entering into the WWE Hall of Fame: &ldq[...] Feb 14 - Brock Lesnar was recently interviewed on The Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about the possibility of ever entering into the WWE Hall of Fame: &ldq[...]

Josh Alexander has announced that his Impact Wrestling contract has expired. This means that his US work visa is also expiring as a result. Alexande[...] Feb 14 - Josh Alexander has announced that his Impact Wrestling contract has expired. This means that his US work visa is also expiring as a result. Alexande[...]

Sarah Logan took to her Substack page to discuss her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. “The moment I received the phone call that I would be[...] Feb 14 - Sarah Logan took to her Substack page to discuss her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. “The moment I received the phone call that I would be[...]

Cameron Grimes was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his following in WWE NXT. “I’ve been one of the con[...] Feb 14 - Cameron Grimes was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his following in WWE NXT. “I’ve been one of the con[...]

AEW has announced they will be returning to Long Island, NY on Wednesday, May 11 for live Dynamite and Rampage tapings. During this taping, the compa[...] Feb 14 - AEW has announced they will be returning to Long Island, NY on Wednesday, May 11 for live Dynamite and Rampage tapings. During this taping, the compa[...]

During an interview with the Strong Style Podcast, Jay White spoke about feeling that he can show up in any promotion in the United States. “[...] Feb 14 - During an interview with the Strong Style Podcast, Jay White spoke about feeling that he can show up in any promotion in the United States. “[...]

Bianca Belair has partnered with Fenty to help promote their new lipstick collection. The Fenty brand was founded by Rihanna in 2017. Speaking with A[...] Feb 14 - Bianca Belair has partnered with Fenty to help promote their new lipstick collection. The Fenty brand was founded by Rihanna in 2017. Speaking with A[...]

During an interview with Foundation Radio, Rob Van Dam discussed the first time he smoked marijuana. “When I first smoked it, it was complete[...] Feb 14 - During an interview with Foundation Radio, Rob Van Dam discussed the first time he smoked marijuana. “When I first smoked it, it was complete[...]

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has found a home, as per this press release: IPWHF REACHES AGREEMENT WITH ALBANY COUNTY ON PR[...] Feb 14 - The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has found a home, as per this press release: IPWHF REACHES AGREEMENT WITH ALBANY COUNTY ON PR[...]

MLW has released the following announcement: Alex Shelley vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout has been signed for Saturday, February 26 at MLW S[...] Feb 14 - MLW has released the following announcement: Alex Shelley vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout has been signed for Saturday, February 26 at MLW S[...]

2019 vs. 2022 Am I the only one who noticed that Chris Jericho has slimmed down and looks like he’s in better shape?Kuddos to him! Especially[...] Feb 14 - 2019 vs. 2022 Am I the only one who noticed that Chris Jericho has slimmed down and looks like he’s in better shape?Kuddos to him! Especially[...]

WWE had custom belts made for both The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl. As Seen on Sunday the Rams picked up the win and WWE[...] Feb 14 - WWE had custom belts made for both The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl. As Seen on Sunday the Rams picked up the win and WWE[...]

ROH issued the following: SAMOA JOE INDUCTED INTO INAUGURAL ROH HALL OF FAME CLASS Ring of Honor is proud to welcome Samoa Joe, the most dominant RO[...] Feb 14 - ROH issued the following: SAMOA JOE INDUCTED INTO INAUGURAL ROH HALL OF FAME CLASS Ring of Honor is proud to welcome Samoa Joe, the most dominant RO[...]

AEW will air another episode of Dark: Elevation tonight at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card for the show below:[...] Feb 14 - AEW will air another episode of Dark: Elevation tonight at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card for the show below:[...]

Megan Bayne who competes on AEW Dark revealed recently she suffered a Torn ACL and will be out of action for up to nine months. Bayne has been victor[...] Feb 14 - Megan Bayne who competes on AEW Dark revealed recently she suffered a Torn ACL and will be out of action for up to nine months. Bayne has been victor[...]

AEW has announced a TNT Championship match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Guevara will defend the championship against Darby A[...] Feb 14 - AEW has announced a TNT Championship match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Guevara will defend the championship against Darby A[...]