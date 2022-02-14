WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Results - February 14, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 14, 2022

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (February 14, 2022): Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.

Airing LIVE on the SyFy Channel tonight due to the Olympics!

 

In the Ring Promo: the All Mighty WWE Champion Bobby Lashley & MVP

Corey Graves, Jimmy Smith and Byron Saxton welcome us to Monday Night Raw from Indianapolis. Our champ and his mouth-piece make their way down to the ring. Lashley's wearing an awesome chocolate leather jacket and shades as he mounts the corner post and gestures a "money" symbol to the crowd. Bobby grabs a mic as does MVP, and Lashley speaks first. He speaks on the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania and his intentions to leave the EC and enter the WM as champ. MVP takes his own stab at Steiner Math, addressing the fact that MVP has a 1 in 6 chance of winning/a 16% chance of winning, etc. He then runs down the list of opponents who'll be in the Chamber as well and states that none are "all mighty." "So when you factor in the All Mighty quotient, by my calculations that gives you a 100% chance to walk out of the Elimination Chamber the same way you walked into it--WWE Champion." Seth Rollins' music plays and he comes out in a silvery suit.
Rollins takes the first minute to toot his own horn. MVP claims to have a vision, a vision of Rollins not making it to the Elimination Chamber if he keeps running his mouth like that. Riddle makes his entrance on a scooter and wearing a Bro-ga. He rides the scooter down to the ring, bragging about his sweet toga and to the elation of the crowd, enters the ring on the mic. He takes in a Riddle chant and then asks Seth if he's saying that the Elimination Chamber "is like one giant quiz bowl?" Seth denies that, and Riddle goes on a babbling rant about a gas station bathroom, being locked in it, and a custodian rescuing him the next day which somehow makes him confident that he's going to win the Elimination Chamber. I don't think anyone writes what he says. He states that in two weeks, he and Randy will win back their tag titles and he'll become a double-champion (so RK-Bro vs Alpha Academy title match in two weeks on Raw). Riddle then tells Rollins to get ready for his match tonight against "my best friend, Randy Orton, bro!" Riddle then states Lashley would look great in a toga and gets the crowd to chant "toga" briefly until Austin Theory makes his way out.
Theory talks about Mr. McMahon teaching him many lessons, and it's prepared Theory to be ruthless and aggressive enough to win the EC this Saturday. Theory talks about McMahon's hands on himself. Theory declares he has to win the EC. AJ Styles makes his way out next on the mic to a big pop. "What are you talking about? Your lips have been glued to Vince McMahon's ass so long that you're not making sense anymore." Styles reminds us that he's been in the Elimination Chamber before and he's survived the brutal trip to hell that it is. He states that he will win the title Saturday. He goes on to state that no one's stopping him from having a WrestleMania moment. He then compliments Riddle for the "sweet toga." Riddle thanks him excitedly. Styles states he, too, could be a double champion as he's facing Priest for the United States Championship tonight. Walking into WrestleMania as the US champ to take on the WWE champ would be a WrestleMania moment. Riddle states AJ coming to his toga party would be a "WrestleMania moment."
Lashley says Austin's too "wet behind the ears, you need to wait." He states if Rollins were a visionary, he'd clearly see he has no chance. He addresses Riddle, and tells him to "come down off that cloud you're on....bro." He tells Styles that he'll not have "that glorious WrestleMania moment" he dreamed for. He addresses Brock, "wherever you are," and states he's going to beat up Brock and walk into Dallas as the WWE Champion for WrestleMania. Cue the drums because here comes Brock Lesnar! Corey Graves states Brock, in cowboy gear, looks like he just walked out of the "bunk with Rip and the boys" (a Yellowstone reference). Cowboy Brock makes his way down to the ring wearing a hat and everything, then enters the ring and gets on the mic. It's time for some cowboy shit. Theory attempts to attack Lesnar, and Lesnar takes Theory to Suplex City as everyone clears the ring. Riddle springboards out of the ring, desperate to avoid Brock, haha. Lesnar hits Theory with the F5 without saying a word, puts his cowboy hat back on, takes a selfie with Theory's cell phone and limp body, and that ends our segment.

Tag Match: the Street Profits vs the Dirty Dawgs

The Profits are out first, followed by the Dawgs. Tommaso Ciampa has joined commentary, and we get video footage of Ziggler's appearance on NXT last week. Ford and Roode start off fast, both men countering each other frequently. Roode gets the lead and tags in Ziggler who looks for an early pin. Ziggler rakes the face of Ford and slows the pace, grounding the high-flyer. Ziggler looks for a back drop but Ford floats over and hits a step-up Enziguri. Ford...rolls around awkwardly as if attempting to figure out which direction he's facing, just long enough for Ziggler to recover. Both men hit tags simultaneously. Future Hall of Famer Angelo Dawkins hits the ring on fire and takes it to Roode and Ziggler, nearly cleaning house until Roode counters a charge with a vicious Spinebuster. Roode picks up a two count. Outside the ring, Ciampa claps at Ziggler. Ziggler threatens a Superkick. Ciampa throws a cup of water in Ziggler's face, distracting Roode. Ford comes in legal and takes down Roode the hits a 30' Frog Splash to pick up the quick win! After the match, the Profits and Ciampa send the Dawgs retreating up the ramp.
Your Winners, the Street Profits!

United States Championship Match: Damian Priest(c) vs AJ Styles

The challenger is out first and, as we're doing our first hour commercial-free, commentary buy up a little time and discuss Styles' aspirations to become a double champ. They throw us back to a clip from last week's Raw, in which WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville had to disappoint KO (and, according to him, the people of Texas who love KO). We're then shown a poll from Twitter asking if Owens is lying about his love for Texas, with 39.5% of those polled proving they're idiots by voting that they believe KO. We then get clips of KO backstage, talking about being a realist as he realizes he probably won't be in the Elimination Chamber match and, thus, not in WrestleMania and it bothers him. A lot of filler ahead of this match. After five minutes of BS build-up, we get on with our match.
Styles and Priest clash immediately off the bell, with both men struggling to gain control. Styles takes an early lead and at one point connects with a brutal dropkick to the back of a seated Priest. Styles looks for a Styles Clash but Priest escapes and hits a huge DDT, picking up a very close pin attempt. Priest gets his angry face on as our commentary team reminds us that Priest has "anger issues" and needs to keep it in check. Priest fails to capitalize on the DDT as Styles drops the big man with a kick to the head. Styles sends Priest to the outside and paces the ring, catching his breath, before looking for a springboard cross body. Priest shifts; Styles pivots to land on the apron, but Priest cuts the legs out from beneath him. Both men battle on the apron and Priest enters the ring, pulling Styles up on the apron. Style fires off a series of rights then calls for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Priest blocks it with a big kick to the face. Priest drops Styles with a lariat, rolls up Styles and picks up the very quick win, shocking Styles. After the match, Styles shakes Priest's hand and the two part ways.
Your Winner and STILL United States Champion, Damian Priest!

Bliss' Therapy Session

Alexa Bliss' "road back to Raw" continues. The therapist presents Bliss with the original Lily doll's "guts" and "skin." It's worth noting that her physical transformation continues as they hybrid "Goddess" and "Fiend" editions of Bliss.

2-on-1 Handicapped Match: the Hurt Business vs Omos

Omos makes his way out first, followed by the Hurt Business--no longer including MVP or Lashley, and simply maintaining the duo of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Tag format is enforced in this match. Cedric attempts to sneak attack Omos but Omos easily tosses him aside with one hand. Shelton takes a stab at the big man, luring him to the apron while Cedric grabs Omos' leg. Shelton throws rights at Omos, who soaks them up. Omos blocks a whip and becomes enraged, then throws Benjamin into the corner and charges. Benjamin dodges and tags in Cedric. Cedric looks for a springboard but Omos grabs him by the throat with one hand, uses the other to swat Shelton down, and two-hand chokeslams Cedric to pick up the sixty-second win.

 

Broga Party

Various Raw Superstars are in the back, all wearing togas--including interviewer Jonathan, Cmdr. Azeez, Apollo Crews, etc. They're playing "broga" games. Meh, boring segment.

Raw Women's Championship Contract Signing

WWE Official Adam Pearce awaits us in the ring and calls out WWE Legend Lita for our contract signing.

