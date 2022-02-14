AEW Dark Elevation Results (February 14 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's a special day today and I'd like to celebrate the 14th of February by saying Happy 50th Episode to AEW Dark Elevation! AEW are celebrating with 7 matches on the card and Excalibur on commentary with Mark Henry & Paul Wight, let's not waste any time and get straight to the wresting!

Dante Martin defeated Kevin Matthews via Pinfall (3:33)

Dante starts us off against Kevin Matthews who is noticeably bigger than him in every regard except for jump height. Dante gets knocked down early on and Matthews seems to be in control but Dante fights back into it and once he gets going, Kevin can't stop him and he gets the win with the Nosedive.

Thunder Rosa defeated Riley Shepard via Pinfall (2:23)

Thunder Rosa warms up for her No DQ match against Mercedes Martinez this week by facing off with Riley Shepard who looks a bit like if Leva Bates worked out for a few years! Unfortunately for Riley, she runs into the next AEW Women's Champion (in my opinion), and La Mera Mera gets the victory with a move even Excalibur can't name.

Zack Clayton defeated Serpentico w/ Luther via Pinfall (3:48)

Serpentico literally gets dropped on his head early in this match and almost no sells it as he takes over straight after this off the back of Luther grabbing the ankle of Zack Clayton. Clayton fights his way back into it only for Luther to flatten him on the outside but Serpentico doesn't capitalise and Zack takes him out and Powerslams Snake Man on the outside. There's some Jersey Shore stuff that goes over my head and then Clayton hits a Fisherman's Buster in the ring and gets the shock pin in his home state.

Powerhouse Hobbs w/ Ricky Starks defeated Matt Sydal w/ Lee Moriarty via Submission (5:18)

Powerhouse Hobbs faces off with Matt Sydal ahead of his Face of the Revolution qualifier match with ex pupil and current associate of Sydal, Dante Martin this week. Sydal gets off to the quick start required to have any chance. He even runs around outside the ring but once Hobbs gets hold of him properly, he takes over. Hobbs looks completely dominant as he keeps Sydal grounded but Sydal fights back with some accurate knee strikes and kicks. Hobbs grabs the referee to allow Ricky Starks to distract Sydal, and even though Lee Moriarty chases him off, it's enough for Hobbs to snatch Sydal up and tap him out with the Torture Rack.

The Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) w/ Dan Lambert defeated Steve Pena & Jaden Valo via Pinfall (3:11)

Men of the Year team up for the first time in almost a month for our 5th match of the evening and they face off with Steve Pena & Jaden Valo. As expected, Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page have no issues here and put away Valo & Pena with little trouble after an Ego's Edge.

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens), 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) & Daniel Garcia defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Alan 'Five' Angels) via Pinfall (5:56)

Max Caster's rap is top tier. He's killing it recently.

The match gets underway and it follows the typical AEW multi-man match with everyone taking turns at first until everyone gets involved simultaneously and ends with everyone hitting their big move one at a time until only one person is left standing. This time it's The Acclaimed, 2point0 & Daniel Garcia after Bowens hits his gorgeous twisting, draping DDT and gets the pin on Alan Angels.

Tay Conti, Anna Jay & Ruby Soho defeated Emi Sakura, The Bunny & Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero via Pinfall (3:41)

Nyla tells Ruby she beat her and doesn't need to fight her so she tags out to Bunny and Ruby to Anna and they continue where they left off in the Hardcore match, they had last year. Anna tags out to Ruby and she ends up getting isolated by Bunny, Emi & Nyla but she fights back and tags out to Tay who runs wild until Emi takes her down and tags out to Bunny but Tay tags out to Ruby then takes out Nyla with a Moonsault and then Ruby counters Down the Rabbit Hole with the No Future Kick and gets the pin.

And so, another episode of Elevation is over. See you for Dark tomorrow and follow me on Twitter @Knapphausen. Happy Valentine's Day too, I guess. Adios.