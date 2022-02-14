Former WWE Referee Mickey Jay Passes Away

It has sadly been announced by Mike Mooneyham on Twitter that former WWE referee Mickey Jay Henson has passed away. This is likely due to his battle with cancer he has been undergoing.

Current WWE referee Charlies Robison posted, "I heard today the former #wcw and @wwe referee Mickey J Henson is not doing well and is in a hospital in Miami. Covid, pneumonia, and severe lung damage. Asking for his friends and fans to think about him and say a prayer. A really great guy with a heart of gold. I have never heard anyone say something negative about him."

RIP longtime referee Mickey Jay (Hinson). Mickey passed away this evening at 6:19 p.m. pic.twitter.com/lz6usHz99J — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) February 15, 2022

Not many fans know this, but Mickey Jay wrestled as an enhancement talent before finding his career as a referee.

He was in his late 50s having got his break as a referee in 1987 for Championship Wrestling from Florida. He would then go on to work for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) from 1992-2001, before being signed to WWE from 2005-2009.

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Mickie Henson's family and friends.

