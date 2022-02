Miro On WWE Firing: "I Was So Happy."

“I lost it for a little bit because I was more concerned about the health and safety protocol but I got released. I was so happy because I knew right away that I’m going to go and do what I know I can do. I never had any doubts how good I am and if your company doesn’t appreciate me, I’m going to go find a different company that does.”

“I was so happy. I kind of lost it for 30 seconds because when the whole pandemic thing was happening, we were just trying to fight for some type of rights, because it’s not right that we had to fly every week to TV and all these circumstances without anybody caring. I just didn’t think it was right. We were in a little group text that got leaked out to the office, somebody leaked it that we were doing this, we were just talking among us how we could bring this to the office. It got leaked out that we were on it and I think a few days later I was released.”

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Miro recalled getting released from WWE.

» More News From This Feed

WWE RAW Results - February 14, 2022

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (February 14, 2022): Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of[...] Feb 14 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (February 14, 2022): Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (February 14 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's a special day today and I'd like to celebrate the 14th of February by saying Happy 50th Episode to AEW [...] Feb 14 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's a special day today and I'd like to celebrate the 14th of February by saying Happy 50th Episode to AEW [...]

Tommaso Ciampa Appears On Monday's WWE RAW

WWE NXT 2.0 star Tommaso Ciampa made an appearance during Monday's RAW on Syfy. Following a recent brawl with Dolph Ziggler during last week&rs[...] Feb 14 - WWE NXT 2.0 star Tommaso Ciampa made an appearance during Monday's RAW on Syfy. Following a recent brawl with Dolph Ziggler during last week&rs[...]

Former WWE Referee Mickey Jay Passes Away

It has sadly been announced by Mike Mooneyham on Twitter that former WWE referee Mickey Jay Henson has passed away. This is likely due to his battle w[...] Feb 14 - It has sadly been announced by Mike Mooneyham on Twitter that former WWE referee Mickey Jay Henson has passed away. This is likely due to his battle w[...]

Miro On WWE Firing: "I Was So Happy."

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Miro recalled getting released from WWE. “I was so happy. I kind of lost it for 30 seconds becau[...] Feb 14 - During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Miro recalled getting released from WWE. “I was so happy. I kind of lost it for 30 seconds becau[...]

Brock Lesnar: "I Don't Give A F*** If I'm In The Hall Of Fame Or Not."

Brock Lesnar was recently interviewed on The Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about the possibility of ever entering into the WWE Hall of Fame: &ldq[...] Feb 14 - Brock Lesnar was recently interviewed on The Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about the possibility of ever entering into the WWE Hall of Fame: &ldq[...]

Josh Alexander's Work Visa & IMPACT Wrestling Contract Expire, No Longer Able To Work In USA

Josh Alexander has announced that his Impact Wrestling contract has expired. This means that his US work visa is also expiring as a result. Alexande[...] Feb 14 - Josh Alexander has announced that his Impact Wrestling contract has expired. This means that his US work visa is also expiring as a result. Alexande[...]

Sarah Logan Recalls Backstage Story Of Return At WWE Royal Rumble

Sarah Logan took to her Substack page to discuss her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. “The moment I received the phone call that I would be[...] Feb 14 - Sarah Logan took to her Substack page to discuss her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. “The moment I received the phone call that I would be[...]

Cameron Grimes: "I'm going to be a champion in WWE."

Cameron Grimes was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his following in WWE NXT. “I’ve been one of the con[...] Feb 14 - Cameron Grimes was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his following in WWE NXT. “I’ve been one of the con[...]

AEW Announces Return To Long Island, Owen Hart Tournament To Begin

AEW has announced they will be returning to Long Island, NY on Wednesday, May 11 for live Dynamite and Rampage tapings. During this taping, the compa[...] Feb 14 - AEW has announced they will be returning to Long Island, NY on Wednesday, May 11 for live Dynamite and Rampage tapings. During this taping, the compa[...]

Jay White Says He Can See Himself Showing Up On Any Wrestling Show In The United States

During an interview with the Strong Style Podcast, Jay White spoke about feeling that he can show up in any promotion in the United States. “[...] Feb 14 - During an interview with the Strong Style Podcast, Jay White spoke about feeling that he can show up in any promotion in the United States. “[...]

Bianca Belair to Rihanna: "Come tag team with me, we can be tag team champions!"

Bianca Belair has partnered with Fenty to help promote their new lipstick collection. The Fenty brand was founded by Rihanna in 2017. Speaking with A[...] Feb 14 - Bianca Belair has partnered with Fenty to help promote their new lipstick collection. The Fenty brand was founded by Rihanna in 2017. Speaking with A[...]

Rob Van Dam On How He Started Smoking Marijuana, Getting Arrested In 2006 For Possession

During an interview with Foundation Radio, Rob Van Dam discussed the first time he smoked marijuana. “When I first smoked it, it was complete[...] Feb 14 - During an interview with Foundation Radio, Rob Van Dam discussed the first time he smoked marijuana. “When I first smoked it, it was complete[...]

International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Finds A Home In New York

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has found a home, as per this press release: IPWHF REACHES AGREEMENT WITH ALBANY COUNTY ON PR[...] Feb 14 - The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has found a home, as per this press release: IPWHF REACHES AGREEMENT WITH ALBANY COUNTY ON PR[...]

Alex Shelley vs. Richard Holliday Announced For MLW SuperFight

MLW has released the following announcement: Alex Shelley vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout has been signed for Saturday, February 26 at MLW S[...] Feb 14 - MLW has released the following announcement: Alex Shelley vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout has been signed for Saturday, February 26 at MLW S[...]

📸 PHOTO: Fans Are Praising Chris Jericho For Weight Loss

2019 vs. 2022 Am I the only one who noticed that Chris Jericho has slimmed down and looks like he’s in better shape?Kuddos to him! Especially[...] Feb 14 - 2019 vs. 2022 Am I the only one who noticed that Chris Jericho has slimmed down and looks like he’s in better shape?Kuddos to him! Especially[...]

WWE Quick With The Los Angeles Rams Title Belt

WWE had custom belts made for both The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl. As Seen on Sunday the Rams picked up the win and WWE[...] Feb 14 - WWE had custom belts made for both The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl. As Seen on Sunday the Rams picked up the win and WWE[...]

Samoa Joe Inducted Into Inaugural ROH Hall Of Fame Class

ROH issued the following: SAMOA JOE INDUCTED INTO INAUGURAL ROH HALL OF FAME CLASS Ring of Honor is proud to welcome Samoa Joe, the most dominant RO[...] Feb 14 - ROH issued the following: SAMOA JOE INDUCTED INTO INAUGURAL ROH HALL OF FAME CLASS Ring of Honor is proud to welcome Samoa Joe, the most dominant RO[...]

Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW will air another episode of Dark: Elevation tonight at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card for the show below:[...] Feb 14 - AEW will air another episode of Dark: Elevation tonight at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card for the show below:[...]

AEW Dark Star Suffers Torn ACL, Out For 9 Months

Megan Bayne who competes on AEW Dark revealed recently she suffered a Torn ACL and will be out of action for up to nine months. Bayne has been victor[...] Feb 14 - Megan Bayne who competes on AEW Dark revealed recently she suffered a Torn ACL and will be out of action for up to nine months. Bayne has been victor[...]

TNT Championship Match Announced For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a TNT Championship match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Guevara will defend the championship against Darby A[...] Feb 14 - AEW has announced a TNT Championship match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Guevara will defend the championship against Darby A[...]

WWE Is Celebrating Black History Month With Special Match Compilation

WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation celebrating Black History Month, titled, "The Best Of WWE: Celebrating Black History." WWE The B[...] Feb 14 - WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation celebrating Black History Month, titled, "The Best Of WWE: Celebrating Black History." WWE The B[...]

Former WWE Star William Regal Files For Two Trademarks

Former WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has filed for new trademarks He filed for “William Regal” and “Lord Steven Regal&rdquo[...] Feb 14 - Former WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has filed for new trademarks He filed for “William Regal” and “Lord Steven Regal&rdquo[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW on Syfy - Brock Lesnar's Final Message, Lita Scheduled

Tonight WWE presents the Elimination Chamber go-home edition of Monday Night RAW which will take place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis,[...] Feb 14 - Tonight WWE presents the Elimination Chamber go-home edition of Monday Night RAW which will take place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis,[...]