Cameron Grimes: "I'm going to be a champion in WWE."

Cameron Grimes was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his following in WWE NXT.

“I’ve been one of the consistent characters in NXT and NXT 2.0. For a while, no one was doing that style. I like what I do, and other people like it because they can connect with it.”

On losing his father:

“Losing him was awful. I was very young when I started in this business. My father was always with me. He was taking me to shows, taking me to dinner with the boys after the shows. We did everything together. I wish he could see the stuff I’m doing now. He would absolutely love it. But without that tragedy, I don’t know if I’d be here. I told my father that I was going to do this.”

On his opponent for tomorrow's NXT Vengeance Day special, Carmelo Hayes:

“I was born to do this, but Melo is special, too. He has so much potential. So many guys have come in over the past couple years, but he’s been extraordinary, and you can’t deny that. During the Breakout Tournament last summer, he walked in the back after one of his matches, and I came up to him and said, ‘I can tell in your eyes that you’re not confident.’ When I see him now, he has a different look in his eyes. I hope he brings that look this Tuesday on Vengeance Day.”

On his goals in WWE: